  'I Won't Bite': Senator's Husband Snubs Kamala Harris at Swearing-In | Watch

Published 21:33 IST, January 7th 2025

'I Won't Bite': Senator's Husband Snubs Kamala Harris at Swearing-In | Watch

A video shows Bruce Fischer, husband of Nebraska Senator Deb Fischer, seemingly snubbing Kamala Harris' handshake offer during the Senate swearing-in ceremony.

Reported by: Digital Desk
"I Won't Bite": Senator's Husband Snubs Kamala Harris at Swearing-In | Watch | Image: X

Washington: A video from the US Senate swearing-in ceremony shows Bruce Fischer, husband of Nebraska Republican Senator Deb Fischer, seemingly snubbing Vice President Kamala Harris ' handshake offer. Standing stiffly with a cane and Bible, the awkward moment has gone viral on social media.

Deb subtly nudged her husband to move closer to Harris as she was swearing-in Deb for her third term.

In response to this, the Vice President Harris said jokingly, "It's okay, I won't bite. Don't worry".

Bruce Fischer snubbing Vice President Kamala Harris' handshake | Watch

Bruce smiled but did not make eye contact with Harris during the ceremony.

After swearing in the senator, Harris and Deb Fischer exchanged handshakes.

Fischer has been a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump throughout her political career. She endorsed him in 2016, 2020, and once again in 2024, when Trump also backed her re-election bid.

Liberals Slams Bruce

Liberal podcaster Brian Tyler Cohen posted on X, "The husband of a Republican senator just refused to shake hands or make eye contact with Vice President Harris. The level of class you can expect from MAGA". 

Republicans, however, defended the Senator's husband, stating that he was simply holding a cane in his hands.


 

 

Updated 21:40 IST, January 7th 2025

Donald Trump Kamala Harris

