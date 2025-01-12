Island Not For Sale: Denmark Responds To Trump’s Greenland Comments

Copenhagen: Denmark has responded to US President-elect Donald Trump's recent comments about Greenland calling for US control of the island. He stated that it was an "absolute necessity" for national security, and suggested he might use military or economic measures to push Denmark on the matter. In response, Denmark has made it clear that while they are willing to discuss strengthening security in Greenland or increasing the US military presence there, the island will not be for sale.

According to Axios, the Denmark government communicated privately with Trump’s team to address US security concerns without compromising Greenland’s sovereignty. While the US expressed interest in Greenland’s strategic importance, Denmark insisted that it was not willing to give up control of the island.

Greenland Belongs To Greenlandic People, Shouldn’t Be Controlled Anyone: PM

Greenland’s Prime Minister, Mute Egede, also responded to the ongoing debate over control of the region, asserting that Greenland belongs to the Greenlandic people and should not be controlled by Denmark or the United States. Egede, a strong advocate for Greenland’s independence, made it clear that the island’s future should be decided by its people, not foreign governments.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen echoed these sentiments, stating that she had requested a meeting with Trump but did not expect it to take place before his inauguration on January 20.

Meanwhile, European leaders, including those from France, Germany, and the EU, have urged Trump to avoid any actions that could threaten the sovereignty of European nations, including Greenland.

A European Commission spokesperson dismissed Trump’s comments about the island as “wild hypothetical stuff,” but reminded that EU member states would defend Greenland if it were attacked.