IT Outage Hits Airports In Germany, Passengers Stranded

Berlin: A major IT outage has been reported at airports across Germany causing significant operational disruptions and affecting federal police systems. Reports suggested that the outage has resulted in lengthy delays for passengers arriving from outside the Schengen zone. The outage has left passengers waiting for at least two hours at the airport.

According to reports, the IT issue has forced police to conduct security checks manually, leading to increased waiting times at major airports like Frankfurt and Dusseldorf. As per information, the passengers at Dusseldorf Airport have been waiting for at least two hours, while those at Frankfurt Airport are also facing major delays.

As per the reports, a spokesperson for Dusseldorf Airport confirmed the delays, stating, "At present, entry and exit are only possible with long delays for non-Schengen regions." Berlin Airport also reported longer waiting times for passengers arriving from outside the Schengen area.

However, not all airports are affected equally as the Munich Airport reported no big queues, while Hamburg Airport stated that the outage has had no impact on air traffic.

The cause of the IT outage is currently unknown, and federal police officials have not commented on the issue.