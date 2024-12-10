'Joy Bangla' No Longer National Slogan of Bangladesh As Supreme Court Suspends HC Verdict

Dhaka: The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court has temporarily suspended the High Court's ruling that declared "Joy Bangla" as the national slogan of Bangladesh .

The verdict was issued by a bench led by Chief Justice Dr. Syed Refaat Ahmed after hearing the state's appeal on Tuesday.

"Joy Bangla" is a slogan and war cry used in Bangladesh to express nationalism related to the geopolitical, cultural, and historical region of Bengal, as well as to honor Bangamata.

'Joy Bangla' Loses National Slogan Status

Earlier, on December 2, the state filed a petition seeking the suspension of the High Court's verdict, which declared "Joy Bangla" as the national slogan. The original writ petition, filed in 2017 by Supreme Court lawyer Dr Bashir Ahmed, sought the declaration of "Joy Bangla" as the national slogan.

On March 10, 2020, a High Court bench consisting of Justice FRM Nazmul Ahsan and Justice KM Kamrul Kader delivered the landmark verdict. "We declare that 'Joy Bangla' shall be the national slogan of Bangladesh," read a part of the judgment in Bangla.

After Hasina's Exit, Interim Govt Moved SC To Suspend HC Verdict

Following a change in government on August 5 after former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled the country, the state moved to suspend the High Court's ruling.