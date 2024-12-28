Kremlin's Full Report On Phone Call Between Putin And Azerbaijanian Counterpart Over Embraer 190 Plane Crash

Moscow: The Kremlin on Saturday admitted to Azerbaijan that Russian missiles were hitting over Grozny airport in response to a Ukrainian drone attack on Wednesday but stopped short of saying that its rockets hit the plane that crashed with 62 onboard. Kremlin also informed that Russian President Vladimir Putin has apologised to Azerbaijanian counterpart Illham Aliyev over the tragic plane crash that killed at least 38 passengers.

Putin's apology has come as many aviation experts are of the view that Russian air defense fire was likely responsible for the Azerbaijani plane crash.

Azerbaijan Airlines' Embraer 190 was en route from Azerbaijan's capital of Baku to the Russian city of Grozny in the North Caucasus on Wednesday when it was diverted for reasons still unclear and crashed while making an attempt to land in Aktau in Kazakhstan after flying east across the Caspian Sea.

Kremlin's full report on Azerbaijan plane crash