Layoff Alert! Mark Zuckerberg To Fire 3600 Employees from Meta And 'Bring New People In'

San Francisco: The year may begin on a sour note for a lot of employees working at Meta as Mark Zuckerberg, the owner of the company that owns WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook, has announced a massive layoff which will be affecting five percent of Meta's workforce.

Meta Layoffs: Mark Zuckerberg To Fire 3,600 Employees

As per a Bloomberg report, an internal memo of the company has mentioned a massive Meta layoff in which approximately 3,600 employees who are low-performers, will be fired and replaced by new people.

Meta owner Mark Zuckerberg said, “I've decided to raise the bar on performance management and move out low-performers faster.” He further said that the layoffs are being done to ensure that Meta is able to ‘bring new people in’ and has the ‘strongest talent'.

This Meta layoff has been announced amid Zuckerberg discontinuing the fact-checking programme for all its platforms in the US and for ordering removal of tampons from men's bathrooms at the Meta office, in an overhaul of its policies.

Zuckerberg Orders Removal of Tampons from Meta Office Men's Bathrooms

According to The New York Times, in a report titled ‘Inside Mark Zuckerberg’s Sprint to Remake Meta for the Trump Era', Meta has ordered the removal of tampons that were placed in the men's bathrooms, for non-binary and transgender employees, to promote inclusivity.

Meta's Chief Global Officer Joel Kaplan told Fox News Digital that this step has been taken to end company's diversity, equity and inclusion programmes and ensure that the company ‘is building teams with the most talented people’.

He further said, “We have a new administration coming in that is far from pressuring companies to censor and [is more] a huge supporter of free expression. It gets us back to the values that Mark founded the company on.”

Meta's Big Decision Of Discontinuing Fact-Checking Programme From All Its Platforms