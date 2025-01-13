Search icon
Published 23:59 IST, January 13th 2025

Lebanon's President Aoun Designates Nawaf Salam as Prime Minister

Reported by: Digital Desk
Lebanon's newly elected President Joseph Aoun has designated Nawaf Salam, the head of the International Court of Justice, as the country's new prime minister. Salam, a widely respected judge, lawyer, and diplomat, secured the backing of more than half of parliamentarians, with 78 MPs supporting his candidacy.

This development marks a significant shift in Lebanon's political landscape, reflecting the weakened position of Hezbollah, which had advocated for Najib Mikati to retain the prime minister position. Hezbollah's influence has been dwindling since its devastating war with Israel and the toppling of its ally Bashar al-Assad in Syria last month.

Salam's designation symbolizes a new era in Lebanese politics, according to Al Jazeera's Zeina Khodr. As a newcomer to politics, Salam brings international experience and a reputation for impartiality, making him an attractive choice for opposition and independent MPs seeking reform.

Under Lebanon's power-sharing system, the president must be a Maronite Christian, the prime minister a Sunni Muslim, and the parliament speaker a Shia Muslim. Salam's backers view him as a figure capable of implementing much-needed reforms, contrasting with Mikati, who is seen as being under Hezbollah's influence.

The election of President Aoun, a Maronite Christian, last week marked a significant turning point in Lebanon's sectarian political landscape. His election ended a two-year power vacuum and revived hopes of lifting war-battered Lebanon out of its economic crisis.

As Hezbollah faces challenges, including the loss of its key ally in Syria and the requirement to pull its fighters from southern Lebanon, Senior Hezbollah MP Mohammed Raad accused the group's opponents of seeking its fragmentation and exclusion from power.
 

Updated 23:59 IST, January 13th 2025

