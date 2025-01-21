Massive Fire Breaks Out Near Osaka’s Iconic Tsutenkaku Tower

Tokyo: A massive fire engulfed a commercial building located near the iconic Tsutenkaku Tower in Osaka, Japan, on Tuesday.

The blaze originated on the ground floor of the five-story structure, prompting the deployment of 26 emergency vehicles to the scene, as per public broadcaster NHK.

Videos doing rounds on social media showed thick black smoke rising into the Osaka skyline as flames continued to consume parts of the building situated on a bustling shopping street in the city's downtown area.