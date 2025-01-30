'May God Bless Their Souls': Trump Issues 1st Statement on Plane Crash Near Reagan Airport

US: President Donald Trump issued his first statement following a tragic plane crash near Washington, D.C., on Wednesday evening.

A passenger jet, American Airlines Flight 5342, carrying 60 passengers and four crew members, collided mid-air with a US Army Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan National Airport. The plane had taken off from Wichita, Kansas, and was approaching the airport when the crash occurred.

In his statement, President Trump expressed his condolences over the incident, saying, "I have been fully briefed on the terrible accident which just took place at Reagan National Airport. May God Bless their souls."

He also thanked the first responders for their “incredible work” in the aftermath of the crash and assured the public that he was “monitoring the situation and will provide more details as they arise.”

The crash prompted a large search and rescue operation, with officials from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and defense departments confirming the collision between the regional jet and the military helicopter. The White House later confirmed the involvement of the Black Hawk helicopter in the incident.

The Federal Aviation Administration reported that the collision took place around 9 p.m. EST while the plane was in its final approach to the runway. The crash has caused widespread concern, and Vice President JD Vance urged people on social media to “say a prayer for everyone involved.”