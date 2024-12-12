Mossad Chief Visits Doha for Gaza Hostage Deal Talks

The director of Israel's Mossad intelligence agency, David Barnea, met with Qatar's Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani in Doha on Wednesday to discuss a potential ceasefire and hostage-release deal in Gaza. The high-stakes talks aim to break months of deadlock and finalize an agreement before President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration in January, according to a report from Axios.

This marks a renewed effort to secure the release of 100 hostages, including seven Americans, still held by Hamas in Gaza. Israeli intelligence estimates that approximately half of the hostages remain alive. The meeting comes after Qatar paused its mediation efforts following stalled negotiations earlier this year.

The meeting in Doha is the second between Barnea and al-Thani, following discussions in Vienna in late November.

Progress in negotiations

Last week, Israel presented Hamas with an updated proposal for a phased deal that includes the release of hostages and a ceasefire. According to Israeli officials, the framework mirrors an earlier agreement from August that failed to materialize, with some adjustments aimed at easing implementation.

Hamas, the officials reportedly added, has shown a greater willingness to consider a partial deal to start the process. Israeli Minister of Defense Israel Katz expressed cautious optimism, telling U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, “There is a chance at the moment for a new deal that hopefully leads to the release of all hostages, including Americans.”

Here is what you need to know

The diplomatic push involves cooperation between the outgoing Biden administration and the incoming Trump team. National security adviser Jake Sullivan has met with the families of American hostages 15 times, reassuring them that both administrations are coordinating closely to secure a deal.

Trump’s national security adviser, Mike Waltz, also met with the families in Washington, DC, on Wednesday—the first such meeting since Trump’s election victory. Trump's public demands for the hostages' release have added pressure on Hamas and regional mediators like Egypt and Qatar, as well as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, to finalize an agreement.

The negotiations are a rare instance of bipartisan collaboration, with both Biden and Trump pushing for a resolution before the transition of power. Biden’s limited leverage in the region has made Trump's demands a key factor in pressuring all parties involved.