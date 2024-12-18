Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Nancy Pelosi Posed for Photo with Broken Hip After Falling in ‘Very High’ Heels

Published 23:46 IST, December 18th 2024

Nancy Pelosi Posed for Photo with Broken Hip After Falling in ‘Very High’ Heels

Nancy Pelosi underwent hip replacement surgery after a fall during her Europe trip. House Foreign Affairs Chair Michael McCaul shares details of the incident.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Nancy Pelosi Posed for Photo with Broken Hip After Fall in ‘Very High’ Heels | Image: AP/ File Photo

New York: Nancy Pelosi recently had hip replacement surgery after suffering injuries from a fall during her Europe trip last week. Her spokesperson confirmed the procedure was successful, conducted at a U.S. military hospital in Germany. House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul, who assisted the 84-year-old in her recovery, is now sharing details about the incident.

Pelosi fractured her hip last Friday after slipping on marble steps at a World War II battlefield site in Luxembourg. McCaul, who assisted her, mentioned she was wearing "very high" heels at the time. Despite the serious injury, the Democratic leader still posed for a group photo, holding onto McCaul’s arm.

“I was right next to her. She likes to wear high heels — very high. She was on one of her last steps on this marble staircase that didn’t have a railing and she lost her footing and fell to the ground,” the 62-year-old told to the media.

After the photo, Pelosi was escorted from Luxembourg to the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, located near the US Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

Pelosi was first elected in 1987. She served as speaker twice, stepped down from her leadership post two years ago but remained in Congress and was reelected to represent her San Francisco district in November. 

 

Updated 23:46 IST, December 18th 2024

Congress

Recommended

Pak Rejects US Claims On Missile Systems, Warns Of Relationship Impact
World News
Another Overloaded Ferry Capsizes In Congo: 38 Killed, Over 100 Missing
World News
Maharashtra Cabinet Portfolios: CM Fadnavis Keeps Home; Shinde Gets PWD
India News
‘Congress Erased Baba Ambedkar’s Legacy…’: Kiren Rijiju | Exclusive
India News
Marriage Is Relationship Built on Mutual Trust, Companionship: SC
India News
What We Know About Deadly Christmas Market Attack In Germany
World News
No Proposal to Increase VAT on Pashmina Shawls, Says Omar Abdullah
India News
PM During Historic 'Hala Modi' Event In Kuwait
India News
India Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, Indians Among Injured
India News
When Govinda Became A Meme For Claiming He Rejected Cameron's Avatar
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.