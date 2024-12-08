Netanyahu: Israeli Forces Seized Buffer Zone in Golan Heights Amid Syrian Unrest

Damascus: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israeli forces have seized a buffer zone in the Golan Heights established by a 1974 ceasefire agreement with Syria.

He spoke on Sunday after a lightning rebel advance ended Syrian President Bashar Assad's rule.

Netanyahu said the decades-old agreement had collapsed and that Syrian troops had abandoned their positions, necessitating the Israeli takeover.

At the Israeli-Syrian border, Benjamin Netanyahu shared a video on X which said ‘this is a historic day in the history of the Middle East. We will not allow any hostile force to establish itself on our border.’

“This is a historic day for the Middle East. The collapse of the Assad regime, the tyranny in Damascus, offers great opportunity but also is fraught with significant dangers”, Netanyahu said.

"We send a hand of peace to all those beyond our border in Syria: to the Druze, to the Kurds, to the Christians, and to the Muslims who want to live in peace with Israel", he added.