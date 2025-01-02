New Orleans Attack: Chilling Video Shows Driver Ramming New Year's Revellers, 15 Killed

Houston: New Year celebrations in New Orleans turned into a tragedy after fifteen people lost their lives and several others were seriously injured in a horrific hit-and-run case. A man drove a pickup truck and ran over people near the iconic Bourbon Street. CCTV footage of the deadly attack has also surfaced amid ongoing investigation regarding the suspect who may have an ISIS connection.

CCTV footage of the horrific tragedy that unfolded in New Orleans has surfaced on the internet. In the video, people can be seen enjoying and celebrating new year when suddenly a pickup truck comes in their direction and mowes down people.

The sudden attack caused massive chaos in New Orleans and the horrific tragedy killed 15 people and injured many others.

New Orleans rang in the new year with a tragedy as a man drove a pickup truck into crowds of revellers early Wednesday, killing 15 and injuring dozens more in a horrifying attack near the iconic Bourbon Street. Authorities are now investigating potential ties between the suspect, a 42-year-old Army veteran from Texas, and the Islamic State terrorist group.

The rampage, which unfolded just after 3 am, left the city shaken and raised urgent questions about security measures in the bustling French Quarter. The attack, described as one of the deadliest in recent city history, has also forced the postponement of the Sugar Bowl, which was scheduled for Wednesday at the Superdome.

The game will now take place on Thursday, as officials work to reassure residents and visitors of their safety.

‘Body Came Flying at Me…’: Eyewitnesses Share Horrific Details

Shocking eyewitness accounts have emerged from New Orleans's Bourbon Street over the horrific incident on New Year's Day, where a vehicle drove into a crowd, killing 15 people and leaving many more injured. “All I saw was a truck slamming into everyone on the left side of Bourbon sidewalk,” a witness was quoted as saying by CNN shortly after the incident. "A body came flying at me,” he added.

Another witness said that the incident occurred while he was leaving a nightclub on Bourbon Street. “Everyone started yelling and screaming and running to the back, and then we basically went into lockdown for a little bit and then it calmed down but they wouldn’t let us leave,” another witness said.

Who is Shamsud-Din Bahar Jabbar, Suspect of New Orleans Attack?

The suspect, identified as Shamsud-Din Bahar Jabbar, was killed in a shootout with police after crashing his rented truck. Investigators later found an ISIS flag, weapons, and a possible explosive device inside the vehicle, intensifying concerns about a coordinated terrorist plot.

Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick confirmed that two officers were injured in the exchange of gunfire but are expected to recover. “We had precautions in place, but the terrorist found a way to exploit a gap,” Kirkpatrick said, referring to temporary changes in security measures due to ongoing repairs ahead of next month’s Super Bowl.

Federal agents are now racing to piece together Jabbar’s motives and potential connections to international terrorist networks. Alethea Duncan, assistant special agent with the FBI, urged anyone with information to contact authorities. “This investigation is moving swiftly, and we’re pursuing every lead,” she said.

US President-Elect Donald Trump Condemns New Orleans Horror

President-elect Donald Trump has sharply condemned the horrific incident that took place early Wednesday in New Orleans, where a truck driver rammed into a crowd, killing 15 and injuring at least 30 others. Trump described the attack as an 'act of pure evil' and linked the incident to his longstanding concerns about illegal immigration, suggesting that the driver may have been an illegal immigrant.

In a statement posted on Truth Social, Trump condemned the attack and reiterated his concerns about rising crime rates in the U.S. "The crime rate in our country is at a level that nobody has ever seen before," Trump wrote. "When I said that the criminals coming in are far worse than the criminals we have in our country, that statement was constantly refuted by Democrats and the Fake News Media, but it turned out to be true."

Trump extended his condolences to the families of the victims and expressed support for the city of New Orleans, pledging that his incoming administration would help with the recovery. "Our hearts are with all of the innocent victims and their loved ones, including the brave officers of the New Orleans Police Department. The Trump Administration will fully support the City of New Orleans as they investigate and recover from this act of pure evil!" he wrote.

Tesla Cybertruck Explodes Outside Trump's Las Vegas Hotel, 1 Killed

In another news, one person died and seven others were injured Wednesday when a Tesla Cybertruck that appeared to be carrying fireworks caught fire and exploded outside President-elect Donald Trump’s Las Vegas hotel, authorities said. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and Clark County Fire Department officials told a news conference that a person died inside the futuristic-looking pickup truck and they were working to get the body out.

Seven people nearby had minor injuries and several were taken to a hospital. The fire in the valet area of the Trump International Hotel Las Vegas was reported at 8:40 a.m., a county spokesperson said in a statement. President Joe Biden was briefed on the explosion.

The truck explosion came hours after a driver rammed a truck into a crowd in New Orleans’ famed French Quarter early on New Year’s Day, killing at least 15 people before being shot to death by police. That crash was being investigated as a terrorist attack and police believe the driver was not acting alone.