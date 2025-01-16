Search icon
  'Not Much Time To Think': Trudeau Hints at Political Exit Following Setback

Published 19:12 IST, January 16th 2025

'Not Much Time To Think': Trudeau Hints at Political Exit Following Setback

Trudeau has been a Member of Parliament since 2008, representing the Papineau riding in Quebec

Reported by: Digital Desk
Trudeau has been a Member of Parliament since 2008, representing the Papineau riding in Quebec | Image: X

Ottawa: Canada’s outgoing Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, said that he will not be running for re-election in the upcoming October elections, leaving his post-political plans up in the air.

“In terms of my own decisions, I will not be running in the upcoming election," Trudeau said during a press conference in Ottawa.

This revelation followed a meeting with Canada’s provincial premiers, where discussions were held on strategies to manage the incoming administration of US President-elect Donald Trump.

When asked about his plans beyond politics, Trudeau stated, “As to what I might be doing later, I honestly haven’t had much time to think about that at all, I am entirely focused on doing the job that Canadians elected me to do in an extraordinarily pivotal time right now."

Trudeau has been a Member of Parliament since 2008, representing the Papineau riding in Quebec. He has successfully been re-elected in every election, with his latest win in 2021, where he garnered 50.3 percent of the vote.

Trudeau announced his resignation earlier this month after nearly a decade in power, bowing to rising discontent over his leadership and growing turmoil within his government signaled by the abrupt departure of his finance minister.

Trudeau, the latest incumbent to be driven out by rising voter dissatisfaction worldwide, said it became clear to him that he cannot "be the leader during the next elections due to internal battles.” He planned to stay on as prime minister until a new leader of the Liberal Party is chosen.

“I don’t easily back down faced with a fight, especially a very important one for our party and the country. But I do this job because the interests of Canadians and the well being of democracy" are "something that I hold dear," said Trudeau, who was initially teary-eyed at the announcement outside his official residence.

He said Parliament, which had been due to resume Jan. 27, would be suspended until March 24. The timing will allow for a Liberal Party leadership race.

All three main opposition parties have said they plan to topple the Liberal Party in a no-confidence vote when Parliament resumes, so a spring election after the Liberals pick a new leader was almost assured.

“The Liberal Party of Canada is an important institution in the history of our great country and democracy. A new prime minister and leader of the Liberal Party will carry its values and ideals into that next election,” Trudeau said. “I am excited to see that process unfold in the months ahead.”

Trudeau came to power in 2015 after 10 years of Conservative Party rule and was initially hailed for returning the country to its liberal past. But the 53-year-old scion of one of Canada’s most famous prime ministers became deeply unpopular with voters in recent years over a range of issues, including the soaring cost of food and housing, and surging immigration.

Updated 19:12 IST, January 16th 2025

