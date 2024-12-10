'Not Welcome Here': UK Shuts Door For British Wife of Ousted Syrian Leader Bashar al-Assad

London: UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy on Monday said that the British wife of ousted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Asma Assad is a "sanctioned individual" and is "not welcome here in the UK."

The comments were made in response to questions in the House of Commons on Monday evening when Lammy reaffirmed the UK's stance on Asma Asad's status of coming to the country.

"I’ve seen mention in the last few days about Asma Assad potentially attempting to come to the UK, and I want it confirmed that she’s a sanctioned individual and is not welcome here in the UK," said Lammy.

Meanwhile, speaking on Asma's citizenship, UK PM Keir Starmer told the media that it is "far too early" to make any conclusions.

"We are hours, days into a fast-moving situation. It’s very important for us to continue to talk to our allies… to ensure that what happens next is peaceful."

He reemphasised that the UK should be working with its international partners to bring a peaceful resolution and reject any kind of violence and terrorism.

Who is Asma Assad?

Asma Assad was born in London in 1975 to a Syrian couple and was raised and educated in the UK. She graduated from King's College London in 1996 with a bachelor's degree in computer science and French literature.

Asma had a career in investment banking and was planning to begin an MBA at Harvard University when she married Bashar al-Assad in December 2000.

As Syria's First Lady, Asma played a major role in supporting government organisations involved with social and economic development as part of a reform initiative halted due to the outbreak of the country's civil war.

As per media reports, she is currently believed to be in Moscow alongside her husband, who fled Syria after the sudden collapse of the Assad regime.

Syria Civil War That Toppled President Bashar Al-Assad: Timeline

The capture of Aleppo on November 27

The rebels who have retained control of Idlib since 2020, advanced eastward toward Aleppo in what came as a "surprise attack" for many, on Nov 27. Two days later, the insurgents gained control of Aleppo, forcing the military to announce a “temporary withdrawal”.

Rebels Declare Victory Over Hama on November 28

On Nov 28, the Syrian military confirmed the deaths of dozens of soldiers in the fighting. After reigniting the conflict which laid dormant for years, the militants, on Dec 1 reportedly turned their approach southward and attempted to seize control of Hama, a city south of Aleppo. On Dec 5, the rebels declared their victory over Hama.

Opposition Forces Take Over Homs on December 6

On Dec 6, the rebels seize two towns on the outskirts of Homs, Syria’s third-largest city. About 40 kilometers (25 miles) south of Hama, Homs is the gateway to Damascus and the location of one of Syria’s two state-owned oil refineries. Capturing it would cut the link between Damascus, Assad’s seat of power, and the coastal region where he enjoys wide support. Opposition forces take Homs after government forces abandon it on Dec 7. The city holds the significance of a strategic location as it stands at an important intersection between Damascus, the capital, and Syria’s coastal provinces of Latakia and Tartus — the Syrian leader’s base of support and home to a Russian strategic naval base.

Capture of Damascus: Final Step of Rebels' Offensive

After Homs, the rebels encircled the Syrian capital Damascus as part of the ‘final stage’ of their offensive. On Dec 8, Syrian state television airs a video statement by a group of men saying that President Bashar Assad has been overthrown and all prisoners have been set free. HTS commander Abu Mohammed al-Golani visits the Umayyad Mosque in Damascus and calls Assad’s fall a victory for “the Islamic nation.” Prime Minister Mohammed Ghazi Jalali said that Syria’s government is ready to “extend its hand” to the opposition and hand over its functions to a transitional government.

President Bashar Al-Assad Flees Syria, Seeks Asylum in Russia

On December 8, as the rebel forces took control of Damascus, reports suggested that President Bashar Al-Assad has fled the country, he took a plane from Damascus International Airport to an undisclosed destination. Amid growing speculation regarding the whereabouts of ousted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his family, Russian media reported that they have arrived in Russia. Further, it has also been reported that Assad and his family sought asylum in Russia, which they have been granted by the Russian government.