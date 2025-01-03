Ousted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad Poisoned In Moscow, Hospitalised: Report

Moscow: Bashar al-Assad, the former President of Syria was allegedly poisoned in Russia's Moscow where he has been granted asylum. As per reports, the ousted Syrian President fell seriously ill this week and as per a social media account run by an ex-Russian spy, he sought medical assistance after feeling choked. An assassination attempt on him is likely.

Bashar al-Assad Poisoned in Moscow, Hospitalised: Report

According to the social media account of a former Russian spy, that goes by the name of ‘General SVR’, Bashar al-Assad sought medical help after he started coughing severely and also experienced choking.

Speaking in detail about the alleged poisoning attempt on Bashar al-Assad, the social media account wrote, “In the afternoon on Sunday, Assad complained to security guards about indisposition and breathing problems and asked to call for medical help. Almost immediately after the request, he started coughing violently and began choking. Assad was given water and this helped to ease the attack a little, but his breathing still did not return to normal, and headache and abdominal pain were added.”

‘Assad’s Condition is Stable, He Feels Normal': Report

The social media post further elaborated on Bashar al-Assad's condition by saying, “As of Monday evening, according to the attending doctors, Bashar al-Assad's condition is stable and he feels normal. The tests taken from the former Syrian president showed the presence of traces of exposure to poisonous substance in his body. According to the report to the Russian presidential aide Nikolai Patrushev, an investigation is underway, but so far it has not been possible to find out how Bashar al-Assad was exposed to the poison.”

Assassination Attempt on Bashar al-Assad?

The former Syrian President, who was forced to leave his country after a civil war and is under Russian protection, may have faced an assassination attempt. The social media account has claimed that an assassination attempt on the Syrian leader is likely, “There is every reason to believe an assassination attempt was made.”

Bashar al-Assad's Wife Asma Battling Cancer Amid Divorce Battle: Reports

Asma al-Assad, the British-born wife of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, is reportedly undergoing treatment for acute leukemia. The 49-year-old is said to be in isolation to minimize the risk of infection and is unable to interact with others during her treatment. She is said to have a 50-50 chance of survival. Earlier this year, in May, the Syrian presidency announced her diagnosis of acute myeloid leukemia. This came after Asma's successful battle against breast cancer in 2019, which she declared she had overcome after a year of treatment. Reports indicate that Asma arrived in Moscow for medical care before the Kremlin persuaded Bashar al-Assad to leave Syria in early December.