Sam Altman-Backed Startup Invests Half A Billion Dollars To Build World's First Nuclear Fusion Power Plant
Open AI CEO Sam Altman-backed Startup is investing in world's first nuclear fusion based power plant to solve the energy crisis in United States.
Washington: American entrepreneur and CEO of OpenAI Sam Altman backed Startup has raised $425 million dollars — to build world’s first nuclear fusion power plant.
Altman backed start up is funding US-based Helion Energy as part of F series investment to build world’s first nuclear fusion power plant.
Other investors who have invested money in this project include Lightspeed Venture Partners, SoftBank, and Vision Fund 2.
Meanwhile, Sam Altman, Capricorn Investment Group, Mithril Capital, Dustin Moskovitz and Nucor have already invested in the project.
Together with all this, the US-based Helion Energy has so far received nearly 1 Billion worth of investment to build nuclear fusion based power plant by 2028.
The Microsoft has already entered into a contract to purchase power once it becomes operational.
“I am very excited for what this funding will enable for us. We will be radically scaling up our manufacturing in the US - enabling us to build capacitors, magnets, and semiconductors much faster than we have been able to before. This accelerates the construction of the world's first fusion power plant and then all our plants to come," said David Kirtley, Helion's co-founder and CEO.
