Sam Altman-Backed Startup Invests Half A Billion Dollars To Build World's First Nuclear Fusion Power Plant

Washington: American entrepreneur and CEO of OpenAI Sam Altman backed Startup has raised $425 million dollars — to build world’s first nuclear fusion power plant.

Other investors who have invested money in this project include Lightspeed Venture Partners, SoftBank, and Vision Fund 2.

Meanwhile, Sam Altman, Capricorn Investment Group, Mithril Capital, Dustin Moskovitz and Nucor have already invested in the project.

Together with all this, the US-based Helion Energy has so far received nearly 1 Billion worth of investment to build nuclear fusion based power plant by 2028.

The Microsoft has already entered into a contract to purchase power once it becomes operational.