Seated At Front Row In Swearing-In, Jaishankar Carries PM Modi's Message To Trump
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was given a seat of honour at the swearing-in ceremony of Donald Trump as the 47th President of the United States
Washington DC: India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was given a seat of honour at the swearing-in ceremony of Donald Trump as the 47th President of the United States. The EAM was seated in the front row at Trump’s inaugural ceremony at the Capitol Rotunda. Jaishankar attended the inauguration as a special envoy of PM Modi, carrying a letter addressed to President Trump. Meanwhile, Jaishankar's front-row position at the swearing-in ceremony drew the attention of the netizens, who deemed it as the strengthening diplomatic ties between India and the US and highlighting the importance of India's role in global leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The External Affairs Minister also attended the Inauguration Day Prayer Service at St John's Church in Washington, where he held crucial meetings with representatives of the incoming US administration and other dignitaries. Jaishankar's presence at the inauguration ceremony demonstrates India's commitment to strengthening strong bilateral ties with the US.
Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi congratulated President Trump as he took over the charge as the President of the US on Monday. “Congratulations my dear friend President Donald Trump on your historic inauguration as the 47th President of the United States! I look forward to working closely together once again, to benefit both our countries and to shape a better future for the world. Best wishes for a successful term ahead!” PM Modi stated in his post on X.
