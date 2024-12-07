Syria's Islamist Rebels Seize Palmyra, Capturing Army's Rocket Depots | WATCH

Islamist Syrian rebels have captured the city of Palmyra, including key rocket depots previously held by the forces of President Bashar al-Assad. This development marks a significant blow to the Syrian regime, as Palmyra is both a historically significant archaeological site and a critical strategic hub controlling vital routes in Syria.

Palmyra’s Importance

Located in the desert, Palmyra serves as a gateway to Damascus and other crucial areas. It has previously been a focal point of intense battles. The Syrian army, with significant Russian military support, recaptured Palmyra from ISIS twice in 2016 and 2017. Russia later famously held a concert in Palmyra’s ancient amphitheater in 2016, conducted by Valery Gergiev and celebrated triumph over terrorism.

The US-backed so-called Syrian Free Army (SFA), an Islamist force, operating in the Al-Tanf region near the borders of Syria, Iraq, and Jordan, has made substantial territorial gains in Homs province. Following clashes with Assad's forces, the SFA captured Palmyra, along with surrounding areas such as Al-Sukhnah, Al-Qaryatayn, and Mount Gurab, a strategic location near the Palmyra-Damascus road.

These advances are part of a broader rebel offensive, which also led to the capture of the town of Sukne between Homs and Deir ez-Zor.

Renewed Clashes Across Syria

The developments in Palmyra come as anti-regime Islamist forces make gains in other parts of Syria. Renewed fighting broke out west of Aleppo on November 27, leading to opposition forces seizing most of Aleppo's city center and gaining control over Idlib province by the end of the month.

What’s Next?