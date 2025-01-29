Talks With Ukraine Possible, But Not With Zelensky: Putin

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on Wednesday that Russia could hold peace talks with Ukraine, but firmly rejected the possibility of speaking directly with President Volodymyr Zelensky, whom he labelled as "illegitimate."

In response, Zelensky accused Putin of being "afraid" of negotiations and claimed that the Russian leader was employing "cynical tricks" to drag out the nearly three-year conflict.

Since taking office on January 20, U.S. President Donald Trump has pressured both sides to end the fighting, threatening to impose harsher sanctions on Russia while asserting that Zelensky is open to negotiating a "deal."

Putin remarked, "If [Zelensky] wants to participate in the negotiations, I will allocate people to take part," calling the Ukrainian leader "illegitimate" due to his presidential term expiring under martial law.

He added, "If there is a desire to negotiate and find a compromise, let anyone lead the negotiations there. Naturally, we will strive for what suits us, what corresponds to our interests."

Zelensky, in turn, emphasized that there was still a chance for "real peace" but criticized Putin for obstructing efforts to end the war.

"Today, Putin once again confirmed that he is afraid of negotiations, afraid of strong leaders, and does everything possible to prolong the war," Zelensky wrote on X.

For the unversed, the Russia-Ukraine conflict remains unresolved despite President Trump's commitment to securing a swift ceasefire after taking office.