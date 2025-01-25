Trump Achieves More In 100 Hours Than Any Former President In 100 Days, Says White House

Washington: The White House has said President Donald Trump has achieved more in his first 100 hours than any previous president did in their first 100 days, highlighting several executive orders passed since his inauguration.

In a X post on Saturday, The White House said, “President Trump Achieves More in 100 hours Than Any President in 100 Days”. The post was reposted by the the President Donald Trump.

The post also highlighted more than 300 executive orders passed by Trump, more than 1.1 trillion dollars has been invested in US in just 100 hours of Trump presidency, and action on the issue of illegal immigrants.

Sticking by his promise of decreasing illegal immigration, Donald Trump, reversed several immigration orders from Biden’s presidency. He said he favours legal immigration as he signed orders declaring a national emergency on the US-Mexico border, suspending refugee resettlement and ending automatic citizenship.

“That’s a big one,” he bantered with reporters while signing an order declaring the border emergency.

“I’m fine with legal immigration. I like it. We need people,” he added.

On Monday, Trump also signed an executive order beginning the process of withdrawing the U.S. from the World Health Organization. This is the second time in a matter of five years he had ordered the country to withdraw from the organisation.