Trump Celebrates Victory At Final Rally Before Inauguration, Declares "We Won"

Washington: US President-elect Donald Trump held one last rally to celebrate his election victory, expressing confidence and optimism about the future of the country on the eve of his second inauguration. Despite deep national divisions, Trump delivered a strong message to thousands of cheering supporters at the Capital One Arena in Washington DC. “We won,” Trump declared to the crowd, reinforcing his claim of victory and saying that the country was about to begin a new era of strength and prosperity. He added, "Tomorrow, at noon, the curtain closes on four long years of American decline, and we begin a brand-new day of American strength and prosperity, dignity and pride."

Trump, who had returned to Washington after a victory that brought mixed reactions across the country, told his supporters at the event, "We not only won a mandate, but we built a new American majority that will lead our country to success for generations to come."

The mega rally, which took place in cold, rainy weather, saw an attendance of over 20,000 supporters in the arena. The event featured a performance by musician Kid Rock, who sang "All Summer Long," as well as "God Bless the USA" by singer Lee Greenwood, a song closely associated with Trump’s re-election campaign.

Trump’s supporters were vocal, and the atmosphere was celebratory, a stark contrast to the tense political climate of the past few years. Actor Jon Voight also took the stage, praising Trump as “a man who never gave up on the American people, and we the people never gave up on him”.

Stephen Miller, one of Trump’s prominent political advisors and the incoming deputy chief of staff delivered a passionate speech, saying, “Justice is coming.” He further added, “We are about to get our country back and our democracy back. Donald J Trump is about to save this country.”

Trump, who has promised to take swift executive actions once in office, also mentioned his plans to address US-Mexico border policy and other major issues.

Before the rally, Trump had breakfast privately with Republican senators at Blair House, the official residence across from the White House, and later posed for a photo with Republican female senators and his incoming chief of staff, Susie Wiles.