Trump Inauguration: Who All Can Attend?

Washington DC: Donald Trump’s second inauguration on January 20 will be a historic event, drawing attention from across the world. As per reports, the details of the ceremony are still being finalised. The guest list is also shaping up to be a who’s who of global leaders, CEOs and VIPs would there be in the 2025 presidential inauguration of Donald Trump. However, the upcoming inauguration ceremony has been relocated to the Rotunda of the US Capitol due to severe cold weather forecasted for January 20.

According to Trump's social media post, "various dignitaries and guests" will be accommodated inside the Rotunda, although the exact number and identities of these guests remain unclear. The majority of seats planned for the outdoor ceremony will be excluded, and corresponding tickets will become “commemorative”.

Reports suggested that the organisers are still deciding whether to admit ticket holders from sections 3 and 4, which would have been directly in front of the outdoor stage.

Meanwhile, Capital One Arena will host a live viewing of the inauguration ceremony on Monday, providing an alternative for those unable to attend the Rotunda ceremony. However, details on how to secure a seat inside the arena have not been announced yet.

The inauguration ceremony was originally scheduled to take place on the West Lawn of the US Capitol, but the severe cold weather warning prompted the relocation.

Here is what you need to know about who can attend:

Inaugural Ticket Process

Only certain groups will be able to attend the official events in Washington DC. Among attendees, most of them will receive invitations through a lottery or specific invitations extended by political representatives. The tickets to the inauguration ceremony and related events are typically offered to members of Congress, dignitaries, and invited guests.

However, talking about the public access to the event, while much of the inaugural ceremony is invite-only, large crowds are welcome to gather along the National Mall in Washington DC to watch the swearing-in and other events. These areas are usually open to the public, though it’s recommended to arrive early to secure a good spot.

VIP Guests

The VIP guests, including celebrities, political figures, and business leaders, will likely be invited by the Trump campaign or the Presidential Inaugural Committee. Among these guests, many of them will have access to exclusive events such as the inaugural ball and private receptions.

The members of the US military, law enforcement agencies, and government officials will play a major role in the inauguration. They may be present for the ceremony and other formal activities, both at the Capitol and along the parade route.

Security Considerations

Notably, these events of inaugurations are highly secure events. To ensure public safety, security measures will be strict, with road closures, security checks, and limited access to certain areas. All attendees must go through security screening, and identification may be required.

For those who cannot attend in person, the inauguration will be broadcast live on various TV networks and streaming platforms, allowing people to experience the historic moment from the comfort of their homes.

VIPs Expected To Join The Inaugural Event:

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, along with their respective spouses First Lady Jill Biden and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, are set to revive the tradition of defeated presidential candidates sharing the inauguration stage with the election winners. Trump notably chose to skip Biden’s inauguration in Jan. 2021, leaving for Florida after he mounted a failed effort to overturn his election loss.

Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W Bush, and Bill Clinton are also expected to attend the exercise, though all three are forgoing the traditional post-inauguration luncheon. Of their spouses, only former First Ladies Hillary Clinton and Laura Bush will be in attendance as Michelle Obama said she will not be attending.

Several Republican members of Congress will also attend, but a sizable number of congressional Democrats are planning to skip Trump’s swearing-in, including former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

Global Leaders

Chinese President Xi Jinping (or a senior representative)

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban

Brazilian former President Jair Bolsonaro

El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele

Argentine President Javier Milei

Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya

Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar

CEOs and Business Leaders

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta

Elon Musk, CEO of X

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI

Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber

Shou Zi Chew, CEO of TikTok

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple

Jeff Bezos, Founder of Amazon

Other Attendees