Trump Launches His New Perfumes, Colonges With Jill Biden's Photo

Washington: Donald Trump , the 47th US President-elect, has launched a new set of perfumes and colognes. Taking to his social media platform – Truth Social – Trump shared a photo of incumbent First Lady Jill Biden along with him to launch new set of fragrances calling them "Fight, Fight, Fight because they represent us Winning".

Trump also shared a web link to the perfume site which says “For Patriots who never back down, like President Trump. This scent is your rallying cry in a bottle." Featuring Trump’s iconic image and raised fist, the limited-edition colonge embodies strength, power and victory, the site reads.

Trump latest perform collection include:

Perfume: Trump for women

Cologne: Trump for Men

Victory 47 - Trump perform for women

Victory 47 - Trump cologne for men

The fragrance also include:

Victory Colonge by President Trump

Victory Perfume by President Trump

The range starts from $199 – nearly Rs 17,000 approx.

Trump takes a dig at Trudeau

In another development, Donald Trump took a dig at the Canadian PM Justin Trudeau dubbing him the 'Governor' of the 'Great State' of Canada.

Trump added that he wanted to see the 'Governor' again and the in-depth talks would bear 'spectacular' results.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “It was a pleasure to have dinner the other night with Governor Justin Trudeau of the Great State of Canada. I look forward to seeing the Governor again soon so that we may continue our in depth talks on Tariffs and Trade, the results of which will be truly spectacular for all!”

Trump had dinner with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on November 30 at Mar-a-Lago, Florida, CNN reported.

The meeting happened days after Trump promised massive hikes in tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada from the first day of his administration, specifically calling for a 25% tariff on all products sent to the US, as per CNN.

As Trudeau said his dinner with Trump "was an excellent conversation." He did not speak about whether the two discussed tariffs or how he was feeling about his relationship with Trump, CNN reported.