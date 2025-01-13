Trump Shares Parody Video Mocking Kamala Harris Following Friendly Chat with Obama at Carter's Funeral

New Delhi, India: US President-elect Donald Trump sparked controversy on Sunday by sharing a parody video that mocked Vice President Kamala Harris, following his cordial conversation with former President Barack Obama at former President Jimmy Carter's funeral earlier this week.

The video, which was edited to include fake audio dubbed over real footage, features a lighthearted conversation between Trump and Obama, with Trump taking aim at Harris and other political figures.

In the parody clip, Obama appears to tell Trump, “I knew you’d win,” to which Trump humorously responds, “Oh really? Come on, anyone could beat her,” a reference to Harris, who is widely expected to seek the presidency in 2028.

The video continues with Trump mocking former Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, who lost to Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

“You know what I realized. Hillary still hates me so much,” the faux-Trump says, as Obama smiles in the background. “She’ll never forgive me.”

The original footage of Trump and Obama’s conversation at Carter's funeral had intrigued the internet, with many speculating about the nature of their exchange.

Both men, once fierce political rivals, were seen chatting amiably at the event, and their friendly interaction quickly went viral.

A professional lip reader later analyzed the video and suggested that their conversation centered around serious topics, potentially international agreements.

According to forensic lip reader Jeremy Freeman, Trump leaned in and told Obama, “I’ve pulled out of that. It’s the conditions. Can you imagine that?”