Published 17:32 IST, December 29th 2024

Trump Urges US Supreme Court to Pause TikTok Ban

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump filed a legal brief on Friday, urging the Supreme Court to consider pausing a law that could see TikTok banned.

TikTok | Image: Freepik

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump filed a legal brief on Friday, urging the Supreme Court to consider pausing a law that could see TikTok banned.

TikTok, an online video entertainment platform, is in the crosshairs of the U.S. legal system. In April, U.S. lawmakers passed a bill stipulating that TikTok parent company ByteDance in China either sell the app to a U.S. entity, or face being shuttered.

U.S. officials and lawmakers had accused ByteDance of being linked to the Chinese government, which the firm denies.

The legislation was swiftly signed by President Joe Biden, prompting the company to sue the U.S. government to block a potential ban, denying the accusations.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Court of Appeals dismissed TikTok's claim that the ban is unconstitutional. The Supreme Court meanwhile agreed to hear arguments in the case on Jan 10, just days before the ban is set to take effect on Jan 19 if the app is not sold.

Trump filed a legal brief on Friday to the nation's highest court, urging that the TikTok ban be tabled, in favor of a "political resolution."

Trump's engagement comes following a meeting with TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew at his estate in Florida, where he has been courting a number of business leaders in recent weeks.

During his first presidential term, Trump attempted to get TikTok shut down, however, as Trump prepares to take office next month, he appears to have had a change of heart.

TikTok has more than 120 million users in the U.S., the second largest audience globally.

Updated 17:32 IST, December 29th 2024

