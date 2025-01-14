Trump’s Pentagon Pick Pete Hegseth Comes Under Fire At Senate Hearing Over Comments On Women in Military

New Delhi, India: Pete Hegseth, a former Fox News host nominated by President-elect Donald Trump to be the next Secretary of Defense, faced a tough Senate confirmation hearing on Tuesday. Lawmakers, especially Democrats, raised concerns about his qualifications, personal conduct, and controversial views.

Hegseth, a veteran of the Army National Guard, was criticized for past statements on women in combat roles, his alleged history of alcohol abuse, accusations of sexual misconduct that he denies, and his negative remarks about minorities and “woke” generals.

Democratic Senator Jack Reed expressed doubts about Hegseth's ability to lead the Pentagon, stressing that the Secretary of Defense must be apolitical, while Hegseth’s past remarks and actions suggested otherwise.

Senators Elizabeth Warren and Tammy Duckworth, both veterans, also questioned his fitness for the role, with Duckworth, who lost her legs in combat, stating that Hegseth was the “most unqualified person” for the position.

Despite the criticism, Republican supporters, like Senator Tommy Tuberville, expressed confidence that Hegseth would be confirmed. They argued that Hegseth was the right choice for an unconventional time, and defended him against what they called a “smear campaign” by the media.