Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Trump’s Pentagon Pick Pete Hegseth Comes Under Fire At Senate Hearing Over Comments On Women in Military

Published 22:31 IST, January 14th 2025

Trump’s Pentagon Pick Pete Hegseth Comes Under Fire At Senate Hearing Over Comments On Women in Military

Democratic Senator Jack Reed expressed doubts about Hegseth's ability to lead the Pentagon.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Isha Bhandari
Democratic Senator Jack Reed expressed doubts about Hegseth's ability to lead the Pentagon. | Image: AP, Republic

New Delhi, India: Pete Hegseth, a former Fox News host nominated by President-elect Donald Trump to be the next Secretary of Defense, faced a tough Senate confirmation hearing on Tuesday. Lawmakers, especially Democrats, raised concerns about his qualifications, personal conduct, and controversial views. 

Hegseth, a veteran of the Army National Guard, was criticized for past statements on women in combat roles, his alleged history of alcohol abuse, accusations of sexual misconduct that he denies, and his negative remarks about minorities and “woke” generals.

Democratic Senator Jack Reed expressed doubts about Hegseth's ability to lead the Pentagon, stressing that the Secretary of Defense must be apolitical, while Hegseth’s past remarks and actions suggested otherwise. 

Senators Elizabeth Warren and Tammy Duckworth, both veterans, also questioned his fitness for the role, with Duckworth, who lost her legs in combat, stating that Hegseth was the “most unqualified person” for the position.

Despite the criticism, Republican supporters, like Senator Tommy Tuberville, expressed confidence that Hegseth would be confirmed. They argued that Hegseth was the right choice for an unconventional time, and defended him against what they called a “smear campaign” by the media. 

Hegseth himself denied the allegations, portraying them as attacks meant to derail Trump's agenda.

 

Updated 22:32 IST, January 14th 2025

Donald Trump

Recommended

Congress Releases Third List of 16 Candidates For Delhi Elections | LIVE
India News
Mysterious Deaths in J&K: Certain Neurotoxins Found in Dead Bodies
India News
Sankranthiki Vasthunam Emerges Winner At Box Office On Pongal
Entertainment News
Bad Bunny Ready To Risk It All, Eager To Have Another WWE Run
SportFit
UP Govt Suspends Physical Classes For Grades Till Grade 8 On Jan 15
India News
Daaku Maharaaj Box Office: NBK-Urvashi Starrer Shows No Growth On Pongal
Entertainment News
Inside Details Of Israel-Hamas Hostage Deal Brokered By US, Qatar, Egypt
World News
Pant Confirms Availability For Ranji Trophy, Set To Join Delhi Camp
SportFit
Sheikh Hasina’s Niece Tulip Siddiq Resigns as UK Treasury Minister
World News
Blinken Makes Last-Minute Case for Post-War Reconstruction of Gaza
World News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: