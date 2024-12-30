TTP Claims To Capture Pakistani Check Post Near Afghanistan Border

Peshawar: The Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has released a video claiming to show the capture of a Pakistani check post near the Afghanistan border. The video, published by the TTP on Monday, shows a check post located in the Bajaur tribal district, in the northwest of Pakistan.

According to TTP sources, the group captured the check post as part of its ongoing regional operations. However, a senior security official from Pakistan has clarified that the checkpost had already been abandoned before the alleged capture. The official explained that the Pakistani military had vacated the post as part of a process of reducing military presence in some areas, including Bajaur, North Waziristan, and South Waziristan.

As part of this process, troops stationed at the post were moved to newer, more fortified locations. The official further stated that the check post had been vacated some time ago, and there were no Pakistani soldiers stationed there when the TTP released the video.

The Bajaur region, along with other tribal districts, has seen ongoing security challenges due to the presence of militant groups operating along the porous border with Afghanistan. While the military has been shifting troops to stronger positions, security concerns remain in the area.