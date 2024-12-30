Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 03:17 IST, December 31st 2024

TTP Claims To Capture Pakistani Check Post Near Afghanistan Border

The Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has released a video claiming to show the capture of a Pakistani check post near the Afghanistan border.

Reported by: Digital Desk
TTP Claims To Capture Pakistani Check Post Near Afghanistan Border | Image: X

Peshawar: The Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has released a video claiming to show the capture of a Pakistani check post near the Afghanistan border. The video, published by the TTP on Monday, shows a check post located in the Bajaur tribal district, in the northwest of Pakistan.

According to TTP sources, the group captured the check post as part of its ongoing regional operations. However, a senior security official from Pakistan has clarified that the checkpost had already been abandoned before the alleged capture. The official explained that the Pakistani military had vacated the post as part of a process of reducing military presence in some areas, including Bajaur, North Waziristan, and South Waziristan.

As part of this process, troops stationed at the post were moved to newer, more fortified locations. The official further stated that the check post had been vacated some time ago, and there were no Pakistani soldiers stationed there when the TTP released the video.

The Bajaur region, along with other tribal districts, has seen ongoing security challenges due to the presence of militant groups operating along the porous border with Afghanistan. While the military has been shifting troops to stronger positions, security concerns remain in the area.

Meanwhile, the ongoing instability along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border has escalated the tension between the two countries at the border. 

Updated 03:17 IST, December 31st 2024

Recommended

Security Heightened In Delhi Ahead Of New Year's Eve
India News
Rahul Gandhi Behaved Like 'Bouncer', Not As Leader Of Opposition: BJP MP
India News
Zakir Hussain To Pankaj Udhas: Musicians Who Passed Away In 2024
Entertainment News
Baby John Vs Mufasa Vs Pushpa 2 Monday Collection: Varun's Film Trails
Entertainment News
Kerala: 55-Year-Old Woman Murdered By Relative In Thrissur
India News
Vivek Agnihotri Shares BTS Moments From The Delhi Files Shoot
Entertainment News
'Extremely Brave, Can't Take His Life': Suchir Balaji's Parents to Arnab
India News
‘I Announce Successful Launch…’: S Somanath On SpaDeX Mission Launch
Science News
ISRO's PSLV-C60 Liftoff Successful, India's Ambitious SpaDeX Mission
India News
'Verified' Names To Get Displayed In RTGS, NEFT: RBI
Republic Business

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.