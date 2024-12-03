Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 22:09 IST, December 3rd 2024

VIDEO: Crowd Storms South Korean Parliament Amid Martial Law Unrest

President Yoon Suk Yeol declared 'emergency martial law' to protect South Korea, as videos show mass protests storming the national assembly.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Protesters storms South Korean Parilament | Image: X

Seoul: In a late-night address to the nation, President Yoon Suk Yeol announced the declaration of 'emergency martial law' in South Korea, to protect the country from anti-state elements. 

But, the videos and footages have been floating all over internet, where the demonstrators have stormed the national assembly of Korea. 

Protesters gathering outside the parliament building and troops entering the main parliament hall.

Watch Video | Protestors storming outside the national assembly

The footage later showed South Korean parliament aides resisting martial law forces who were spraying fire extinguishers.

Helicopters were seen patrolling the sky in South Korean Capital.

Videos shared online showed soldiers attempting to block demonstrators from entering the building, with police buses stationed at its entrance.

Protesters were heard chanting “no to martial law,” “strike down dictatorship,” and “open the gate.”

The main opposition, the Democratic Party, had reportedly called on the public to gather outside, according to reports.

The Democratic Party leader, Lee Jae-myung, called the martial law declaration "unconstitutional" and stated that parliament would work to overturn it.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol accused the opposition of controlling parliament, supporting North Korea, and paralyzing the government with anti-state activities.

 

Updated 22:09 IST, December 3rd 2024

Recommended

How Hailey, Taylor Got Sucked Into It Lively Vs Baldoni Drama
Entertainment News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour at Kuwait Emir's Bayan Palace
India News
India Thrash Bangladesh By 41 Runs To Win Inaugural U19 Women's Asia Cup
SportFit
4-Year-Old Boy Killed After Speeding Car Runs Over Him in Mumbai
India News
Gautam Gambhir Stuck In A Pickle As Indian Cricket Goes Into Transition
SportFit
Marco: Malayalam Cinema's John Wick Makes A Killing At The Box Office
Entertainment News
Bullion Trader, Son Shot at in UP; Attackers Flee with Jewellery
India News
Amid Severe Cold, Kashmiris Fall Back on Kangris, Hamams to Keep Warm
India News
Discord To Sexual Harassment Lawsuit: Lively Vs Baldoni Drama Detailed
Entertainment News
'Rahul Attacked Like a Bouncer': Giriraj Reveals Injured MPs' Charge
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.