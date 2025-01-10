'We're Setting It Up': Trump Says Putin Wants to Meet Him

Washington: US President-elect Donald Trump has confirmed the possibility of a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump has said that since Putin wanted to interact with him, a meeting is being set up for the two world leaders. Here's why the meeting is crucial and what it means for the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War…

‘We’re Setting It Up': Trump on Meeting with Putin

US President-elect Donald Trump said on Thursday a meeting was being set up between him and Russian President Vladimir Putin, but the Republican offered no timeline for talks between the two leaders. "He wants to meet, and we are setting it up," Trump said in remarks before a meeting with Republican governors at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

Donald Trump has also made a remark on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War. The US President-elect said, “President Putin wants to meet. He has said that even publicly and we have to get that war over with. That's a bloody mess.”

Why Is the Putin-Trump Meeting So Crucial?

Trump's return to the White House on Jan. 20 has sparked hope of a diplomatic resolution to end Moscow's invasion of Ukraine that began in February 2022, but it has also led to fears in Kyiv that a quick peace deal could come at a high price for Ukraine. Advisers to Trump have floated proposals to end the war that would effectively cede large parts of the country to Russia for the foreseeable future.

Who's Side Is Trump On in Ongoing Russia-Ukraine War?

The Biden administration on Thursday (local time) approved an additional USD 500 million in military aid to Ukraine, along with the weapons and equipment package, drawing from the existing US military stockpiles, as reported by The Hill. The package was announced by US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin during his final trip as Pentagon chief to Ramstein Air Base in Germany, where he met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

While Biden continues to extend support to Ukraine since the beginning of the war, it is uncertain if the aid will continue at that pace under Trump, who has said he wants to bring the war to a swift end. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said Trump could be decisive in the outcome of the 34-month-old war with Russia and help stop Putin. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier on Thursday that Putin would welcome Trump's desire for contact, but so far there have been no formal requests. It would be more appropriate to wait for Trump to take office first, Peskov said.