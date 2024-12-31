Who is Nimisha Priya, Kerala Nurse Sentenced to Death in Yemen on Murder Charges?

Yemen: Nimisha Priya, a nurse from Kerala's Palakkad district, faces a death sentence in Yemen after being convicted of murder. The Yemeni President, Rashad al-Alimi, has approved her execution, which is expected to take place within a month. Priya has been imprisoned since 2017 for the murder of Yemeni national Talal Abdo Mahdi, an incident that has drawn significant attention and concern from her family and the Indian government.

Who is Nimisha Priya?

Priya moved to Yemen from Kerala in 2008 after completing her nursing training to support her daily-wage labourer parents. She initially worked in various hospitals before establishing her own clinic in 2015. Her partnership with Mahdi, who had promised to assist her in starting the clinic, soured due to differences that led her to pursue her business independently. This decision reportedly angered Mahdi, who began threatening Priya and allegedly confiscated her passport to prevent her from leaving Yemen.

Man Dies of Accidental Overdose of Sedatives

In 2016, Priya's complaints about Mahdi resulted in his arrest, but he was released shortly after. The situation escalated in 2017 when, during a dispute over her passport, Priya injected him with sedatives, resulting in his accidental overdose and death. A year later, she was found guilty of murder and sentenced to death.

Parents Struggle for Daughter

Efforts by Priya’s family to seek clemency have been met with obstacles. Her mother, Prema Kumari, approached the Yemeni Supreme Court to appeal the death sentence, but their plea was denied in 2023. They have also sought to negotiate the payment of diya (blood money) to Mahdi’s family, but this process stalled in September when the lawyer appointed by the Indian Embassy demanded an exorbitant pre-negotiation fee of $20,000 (approximately Rs 16.6 lakh).

Earlier this year, Prema Kumari travelled to the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, in a bid to secure her daughter's release. Meanwhile, the Indian government has expressed its concern over the situation, assuring that it is providing ‘all possible support’ to Priya and her family. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We understand that the family of Priya is exploring relevant options. The government is extending all possible help in the matter.”