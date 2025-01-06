Elon Musk Slams Child Abuse by 'Pak Grooming Gangs' in UK, Keir Starmer May Respond Today

London: Keir Starmer has been accused of not bringing justice to victims of grooming gangs, particularly Pakistani-Muslim groups involved in the exploitation of young girls while he was the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) from 2008 to 2013. The UK Prime Minister is likely to respond to the allegations today, to which Elon Musk, who has previously called him a ‘national embarrassment’, responded with ‘prepare for some epic cringe’.

Will Keir Starmer Respond to Allegations Over Grooming Gangs Today?

As per latest reports, Keir Starmer is expected to respond to the allegations on him with respect to the grooming gangs, in a statement today.

Speaking about the Grooming Gangs Scandal, the ‘rape gangs’ scandal refers to the ongoing inquiry into allegations of "grooming gangs" who sexually exploited children, a topic that has long been raised by opposition conservatives in the UK, PTI reported.Earlier, a high-profile investigation in Rotherham revealed that nearly 1,400 children were sexually abused over 16 years, primarily by British-Pakistani men.

‘Prepare for Some Epic Cringe’: Elon Musk Ahead of Keir Starmer's Statement

Ahead of the statement by the UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Elon Musk has responded with a statement, ‘prepare for some epic cringe’. This is not the first time that Musk has targeted Starmer.

Billionaire Elon Musk on Sunday called for the resignation of UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, labeling him a "national embarrassment" in a series of posts on his social media platform, X. Musk’s allegations include claims of inaction and complicity, which he argued continue to plague Starmer’s leadership as Prime Minister.