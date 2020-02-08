The Debate
Auto Expo 2020: Hero Cycles Showcases Its Futuristic Electric Bicycles

Bike

Hero Cycles has showcased on February 7 its all-new concept it has taken in the field of electric bicycle manufacturing and design through a range of products.

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Auto Expo 2020

Hero Cycles showcased its innovation leap in the field of electric bicycle manufacturing and design through a range of futuristic products at the Auto Expo 2020. It unveiled new products like Straphanger, Essentia Connect and Easy Step. Easy Step sports a foldable body and seven-speed gear which makes it a unique product that caters to the need of an urban consumer whereas the Straphanger brings together the joy of pedalling with the help of battery at the right time. The Essentia Connect on the other hand enhances the experience of pedalling e-bikes with a maximum speed of 25kph and its rear hub motor of 250W.  

READ: Auto Expo 2020: Hero Electric Unveils First Of Its Kind AE-47 Electric Motorcycle

Company aims 10% share in global electric bicycle

The company focuses to capture 10% share in global electric bicycle manufacturing with recently entering the European market by acquiring German e-bike maker HNF Nicolai. It has come up with a  major design and innovation base in the UK through its Global Design Centre in Manchester. 

READ: Auto Expo 2020: Maruti Suzuki Launches New BS6 Compliant Ertiga S-CNG


The company released a statement in which it said, "These products showcased at the Auto Expo are landmark innovation leaps and are set to usher in a new era in the space of urban commuting and adventure biking". In addition, it also showcased its existing products like  Townmaster, Glide and E Zephyr. It also said it will soon launch e-bikes by HNF Nicolai in the Indian market.

READ: Auto Expo 2020: All The Upcoming Electric Cars In India; From Mercedes To Renault

READ: Auto Expo 2020: MG Motors Unveils Gloster Full-Sized SUV; Read The Specifications

Published:
COMMENT
