Auto Expo 2020: Maruti Suzuki Launches New BS6 Compliant Ertiga S-CNG

Maruti Suzuki has launched India's first BS6 emission norms compliant, CNG powered version of Ertiga MPV at Auto Expo 2020 motor show. According to media reports, the new Ertiga is priced at Rs 8.95 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). As per reports, the new Ertiga MPV is powered by a 1.5-litre 4 cylinder naturally aspirated K-Series engine that can also run on petrol. The CNG powered Ertiga generates less power as it gives an output of 91 Bhp-122Nm, however, while running on petrol the same car will give an output of 104 Bhp-138 Nm.

The launch of the car is at the right time as the government has announced that the last fate for BS6 compliance is April 1, 2020. Reports suggest that Maruti Suzuki is planning to launch more BS6 compliant CNG-Petrol dual-fuel cars. Maruti Suzuki also unveiled the new Ignis facelift model that will likely be launched by March 2020. According to media reports, the new Ignis comes with a new front bumper, grille and fog lamp housing.

As per reports, the new Ignis is powered by the same 1.2-litre BS6 petrol engine with a 5-speed manual gearbox and 5-speed automatic as well. Ignis' engine is tuned to an output of 83PS and 113Nm. However, the new Ignis will have a different front grille that many people feel is inspired by Maruti Suzuki's S-Presso. The new Ignis apparently doesn't get any new upgrade to the side and rear of the car.

Auto Expo 2020

Auto Expo 2020 in India began on February 5 and like every year, this year too will see a plethora of launces and unveils. The event is being held at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. As per reports, around 126 cars like Renault Triber, Tata Nexon EV, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, and Audi Q8 will be launched in India in the new year. A few new companies like Great Wall Motors (GWM) showcased its first products in India that will enter the Indian market soon.

(with inputs from agencies)