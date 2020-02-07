Auto Expo 2020: All The Upcoming Electric Cars In India; From Mercedes To Renault

The 15th edition of Auto Expo 2020 commenced on February 5, 2020, with unveiling some of the most futuristic cars that took the internet and car enthusiasts by storm. Auto Expo is one of the biggest events for all automobile lovers across the country. Most of the eminent automobile companies showcase their future projects in this event which is organised on a grand scale every year. This year's Auto Expo saw some of the most futuristic projects with companies from Maruti Suzuki to Merceded showcasing their electric cars which will soon be releasing in India. Here is a list of all the upcoming electric cars in India showcased at the Auto Expo 2020.

1) Maruti Suzuki Concept Futuro-E

. @MSArenaOfficial launches #missiongreenmillion campaign along with the global unveil of the Concept Futurio-e, which will redefine their SUV design language. #AutoExpo2020 pic.twitter.com/FVppGD10EI — autoX (@autox) February 5, 2020

2) Tata Nexon EV

Tata Nexon EV launched in India-Tata Motors announced the launch of its first electric car, Nexon EV at an introductory price starting from Rs 13,99,000 to Rs 15,99,000 (Ex showroom- India).



Read more: https://t.co/tQjtSX52wm pic.twitter.com/6BrJvPliKU — Metal World Insight (@MetalInsight) February 6, 2020

3) Mercedes-Benz EQC

Top facts about Mercedes-Benz EQC | India's first electric Mercedes https://t.co/EnRj0RzBSh pic.twitter.com/fdEq30sxjo — Ybenz (@Ybenz2) January 31, 2020

4) ​MG Marvel X Electric SUV

Cars and more cars! Day 1 of the Auto Expo saw an impressive fleet of MG cars at the MG Pavillion along with the unveiling of the autonomous Marvel X. Stay tuned to see what’s in store. #MGAtAutoExpo pic.twitter.com/R1y8625oCF — Morris Garages India (@MGMotorIn) February 5, 2020

5) Mahindra eKUV 100

For mass EV adoption to become a reality, we have a prerogative to make our EVs affordable and accessible. Introducing the eKUV100, an SUV ideally suited for your daily commutes. Starting at an ex-showroom price of 8.25 lakh. #SparkTheNew #DriveElectric #AutoExpo2020 #AutoExpo pic.twitter.com/xOcxZW88qw — Mahindra Electric (@MahindraElctrc) February 5, 2020

6) Kia Soul EV

KIA Nitro EV and KIA SOUL EV.

Battery Range of 450 km is very impressive and looking forward to see these cars in Indian Market#KIA #KiaMotors #SoulEV #NitroEV #KIAelectricCar

Stay tuned to #BijliWaliGaadi for #AutoExpo2020 updates

Renault K-ZE, the electric version of #RenaultKWID, is packed with features that make it practical for city life. Come, witness this beauty at #AutoExpo2020.

7) Renault K-ZE

Renault K-ZE, the electric version of #RenaultKWID, is packed with features that make it practical for city life. Come, witness this beauty at #AutoExpo2020. Answer today's #AllAboutRenaultEV questions for a chance to win movie vouchers daily, & the mega prize of an iPhone XR*! pic.twitter.com/LSzVjSZVB6 — Renault India (@RenaultIndia) February 7, 2020

