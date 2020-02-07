Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Auto Expo 2020: All The Upcoming Electric Cars In India; From Mercedes To Renault

Cars

Auto Expo 2020 saw the unveiling of some of the upcoming electric cars in India from eminent brands like Mercedes, Mahindra, Tata, and many more. Read below

Written By Kashyap Vora | Mumbai | Updated On:
auto expo 2020

The 15th edition of Auto Expo 2020 commenced on February 5, 2020, with unveiling some of the most futuristic cars that took the internet and car enthusiasts by storm. Auto Expo is one of the biggest events for all automobile lovers across the country. Most of the eminent automobile companies showcase their future projects in this event which is organised on a grand scale every year. This year's Auto Expo saw some of the most futuristic projects with companies from Maruti Suzuki to Merceded showcasing their electric cars which will soon be releasing in India. Here is a list of all the upcoming electric cars in India showcased at the Auto Expo 2020.

Also Read | Auto Expo 2020: MG Marks Entry In Luxury MPV Segment With G10

1) Maruti Suzuki Concept Futuro-E

2) Tata Nexon EV

Also Read | Auto Expo 2020: Mahindra Unveils XUV300 Sportz, Check Features

3) Mercedes-Benz EQC

4) ​MG Marvel X Electric SUV

5) Mahindra eKUV 100

6) Kia Soul EV

7) Renault K-ZE

Also Read | Auto Expo 2020: Maruti Suzuki Unveils New Ignis Facelift, Check Price

Also Read | Auto Expo 2020: Great Wall Motor Unveils Brand New Haval F5 In India

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
DEFAMATION NOTICE TO BJP NETA
TRUMP'S NEW BOLLYWOOD AVATAR
MANISH SISODIA BREAK SILENCE ON OSD
OMAR-MEHBOOBA TO BE PSA BOOKED
HYUNDAI UNVEILS CRETA 2020
PAES WANTS TO CREATE CHAMPIONS