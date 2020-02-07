Auto Expo 2020: MG Motors Unveils Gloster Full-Sized SUV; Read The Specifications

Morris Garages aka MG Motor India has unveiled the Gloster full-size SUV in India at Auto Expo 2020 held on February 7 in Delhi. The car is a 7-seater SUV based on the Maxus D90 SUV sold in other countries. Reportedly, it is expected to launch it later in October 2020 with BS6 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel and petrol engines. The motor-car company believes that once it enters the market, the Gloster will go up against the Ford Endeavour and Toyota Fortuner. It is speculated that the price could start at ₹27 lakh.

A detailed report published by a leading automotive website states that the Gloster is bigger than the Fortuner and Endeavour. Specifying its measures, it is reported that MG Gloster exceeds both SUVs in length, width and height. The report also adds that MG Gloster follows an athletic Mazda-Esque design language and hides its weight.

Further, the report talks about its interior. Giving a brief it states that MG Gloster's cabin feels warm and premium owing to its stitched leather dashboard. The panoramic sunroof is the highlight that sets it apart from the competition. MG Gloster also has a floating touchscreen, digital gauge cluster, and a suite of connected car technologies. In addition, the SUV has an abundance of soft-touch materials.

Giving more details, the report says the Gloster will be available in India with a BS6 2.0-litre diesel engine which makes 215PS of power and 480Nm of torque. This SUV is paired with 8-speed automatic transmission. The petrol engine is good for 217PS of power and 350Nm of torque. It can be paired with either the automatic or 6-speed manual transmission.

The report also claims that the Gloster is the first car in its segment to come with active safety features. The car gets blind-spot detection and autonomous emergency braking in addition to a full suite of airbags. In the end, the report also mentions that the Australia-spec model received a 5-star rating from the Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP).

Beauties from the past, present and future, engagement zones and a host of fun activities await you at the MG Pavillion. We’ll see you there! #MGAtAutoExpo pic.twitter.com/VBclmsfzWZ — Morris Garages India (@MGMotorIn) February 7, 2020

(Cover Image Courtesy: MG India Twitter)