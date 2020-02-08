Auto Expo 2020: Hero Electric Unveils First Of Its Kind AE-47 Electric Motorcycle

India's largest electric two-wheeler brand, Hero Electric has unveiled its new range of products at the Auto Expo 2020 which includes a new electric motorcycle, AE-47. The all-new AE-47 has been premiered as a premium product from the homegrown electric vehicle manufacturer, although it is not entirely manufactured in India. It is likely to be launched soon in India and is priced between ₹1.25 - ₹1.5 lakh.

We are happy to announce the unveiling of three new #HeroElectric products at #AutoExpo2020. Swipe through to check out our stunning electric bike, our exciting electric trike and our sleek electric scooter! #TheSmartMove #SwitchToElectric pic.twitter.com/RTDC2fbI8U — Hero Electric (@Hero_Electric) February 5, 2020

Hero claims it can reach a top speed of 85 kmph

The high-performance electric motorcycle is a premium product from Hero Electric which has a top speed of 85 kmph. Hero Electric, MD, Naveen Munjal said that they have a lot of hopes from their new product range. It is powered by a 4,000 W electric motor which claimed a top speed of over 85 kmph. It comes with a lightweight portable lithium-ion 48V/3.5 kWh battery and can be fully charged in four hours. The AE-47 has two modes.

Electric opportunities for your business are here! #TheSmartMove that will grow your business, the Hero Electric Nyx. Choose a smart alternative when you choose electric. #HeroElectric #AutoExpo2020 pic.twitter.com/hldqQZWEm6 — Hero Electric (@Hero_Electric) February 6, 2020

Hero's new 53 MPH electric motorcycle gets 100 mile range, estimated under $2k https://t.co/CJ05tK3M2U by @MicahToll — Electrek.Co (@ElectrekCo) February 5, 2020

While on eco-mode the estimated range is 160 km on a single charge and claimed acceleration figures of 0-60 kmph in 9 seconds. It features a digital instrument console, keyless access, mobile charger, walk assist and reverse feature. It is supported by a mobile app featuring GPS, GPRS, real-time tracking and geofencing.

