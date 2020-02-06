Auto Expo 2020: Italian Manufacturer Piaggio Unveils Aprilia SXR 160 Scooter

With the 15th edition of the Auto Expo underway, Italian manufacturer Piaggio unveiled it's premium electric two-wheeler Aprilia SXR 160 at the event. The scooter will be manufactured for the Indian market at the Italian company's Baramati Factory, Maharastra and is expected to launch in the latter half of 2020. A time period of two years was spent on designing the moto scooter in Italy. The bookings will open online in the month of August 2020.

The second day has just begun at #AutoExpo2020 and it can not get a better start as @PiaggioOfficial unveils all new contemporary looking @ApriliaIndia #SXR 160 - a high performance maxi-scooter, that borrows design cues from Aprilia performance bikes. #FutureIsComing pic.twitter.com/VyF6bdwbW9 — Auto Expo -The Motor Show 2020 (@AEMotorShow) February 6, 2020

India continues to be a big market for Piaggio

The MD and CEO of Piaggio India, Diego Graffi reportedly said that India continued to be a very big market for the company, adding that the company noticed the changing preferences of their Indian consumers and that is the reason they decided to come up with their latest offerings. Graffi further added that the Piaggio plans to adopt to Electric Mobility solutions over the next couple of years.

The Aprilia SXR 160 will be offered in four different colours- red, black, white and blue. The premium two-wheeler will have 160 CC BS-6 and 125 CC BS-6 engine options. The electric scooter will come with LED Head and Taillights, Digital cluster, disk brake, split glove box with USB charging. Aprilia SXR 160 will also have 12-inch Alloy wheels.

Piaggio unveils Vespa Elettrica

Piaggio also revealed the all-new Vespa Elettrica. The Neo-retro scooter is a modern take on the classic Bajaj Chetak. Some of the features of Vespa Elettrica include round headlamps, an arched apron, there are varying vents and mounted indicators on the apron. The clean lines lead to the protruding front mudguards. The mandatory LED sports light and curvy sideboards.

Some external features of Vespa Elettrica also include 4.3-inch digital panel and mobile connectivity, voice control system and more. There is a reverse mode for more accessibility. The internal features include 4Kw motor which can be taken up to a speed of 100km in a single charge. Furthermore, it also fully charges in a mere 4 hours.

