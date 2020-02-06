Auto Expo 2020: Mercedes Launches V-Class Marco Polo In India

Mercedes-Benz launched its new V-Class Marco Polo at the 2020 Auto Expo motor show in India. The company priced the car at Rs 1.38 crore for its Macro Polo Horizon variant, while the Macro Polo variant was priced at Rs 1.46 crore. The carmaker received a positive response for the current V-Class MPV and thus launched the Macro Polo camper package to celebrate the spirit of adventure.

The vehicle is a great combination of luxury with camping and road trips and has room for up to four people to sleep and also comes with a kitchen area with hob and two gas burners, sink and integral refrigerator and a folding table. The V-Class Macro Polo is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine and has similar specifications of the V-Class Exclusive and Elite versions, that are already being sold in the Indian market.

We started day 2 of #AutoExpo2020 with the unveiling of the ultimate explorer - the Mercedes-Benz V-Class Marco Polo. It's a Star inspired by the restless spirit of adventure. #RestlessForTomorrow pic.twitter.com/qcpbyDtRcV — Mercedes-Benz India (@MercedesBenzInd) February 6, 2020

Auto Expo 2020

Auto Expo 2020 in India began on February 5 and like every year, this year too will see a plethora of launces and unveils. The event is being held at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh and will last until February 9, Sunday. As per reports, around 126 cars like Renault Triber, Tata Nexon EV, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, and Audi Q8 will be launched in India in the new year.

A few new companies like Great Wall Motors (GWM) showcased its first products in India that will enter the Indian market soon. Mahindra & Mahindra unveiled eXUV300 and eKUV100 at the event, the cars are the electric versions of XUV300 and KUV100. A few among the most anticipated models coming out in the coming days include the new Creta, Verna facelift, Haval Concept H, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Petrol among others. Stay tuned to this space to get all the live updates from the event.

