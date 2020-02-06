Auto Expo 2020: Hyundai Unveils The All New Creta Ix25 At THIS Price

The 15th edition of the Auto Expo kickstarted in New Delhi with a plethora of launches. The Auto Expo debuted in 1986 in the national capital, initially, was a platform for innovators to collaborate. It was to exhibit the leaps that the Indian Automotive industry had taken by absorbing new technologies and adapting the same in Indian conditions. Over the years, the platform has grown as new launches, concept vehicles, trade dialogues, and huge overseas participation happened.

Today is the second day of the 15th edition of Auto Expo 2020. A line up of new launches awaits day 2 at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida at Gautam Buddh Nagar District in Uttar Pradesh. The periodic marquee event will also have many face-lifts by key automobile players from the domestic as well as international markets.

Hyundai India launches an all-new Creta 2020

During the second day of the Auto Expo 2020, Hyundai India revealed the all-new Hyundai Creta 2020 edition. This the first major update after the launch of the SUV, which was five years back. The new design falls in line with the latest cars launched by Hyundai, including the sub-compact SUV Hyundai Venue. The new Hyundai Creta is based on ix25, which is currently available in China. It was also reportedly said that in India the Hyundai Creta2020 will be launched in March.

The new Hyundai Creta 2020's starting price is 1,05,800 to 1,36,800 Yuan (which is approximately ₹10.6 lakh to ₹13.7 lakh) China. As per reports, in India, prices can be expected to begin at Rs. 10 to 16 lakh (ex-showroom).

