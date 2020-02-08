Auto Expo 2020: Two-wheelers Suzuki Katana, Aprilia SXR 160 Steal The Show

Vehicle manufacturers introduced some impressive four-wheelers, putting the show on fire, at the 15th edition of Auto Expo in Greater Noida. While many carmakers skipped the Indian motor show after a decline in sale due to economic slowdown, several other manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki India, Hyundai Motor India, MG Motor India, Kia Motors India, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Volkswagen, Renault, and Mercedes-Benz decided to take part in the event.

However, most of the bike manufacturers decided to give the auto extravaganza a miss and only a handful of two-wheeler companies were present at the expo. Among those, Suzuki Katana, Aprilia SXR 160, and Hero AE-47 grabbed the attention of bike enthusiasts at the 2020 Auto Expo.

Suzuki Katana

Suzuki unveiled its Katana which is based on the Suzuki GSX-S1000 with 999cc, in-line four-cylinder engine. It pumps out 147 bhp of maximum power at 10,000rpm and 105Nm of peak torque at 9,500rpm. The new Suzuki Katana comes with radial callipers and ABS but the sculpted bodywork adds to the weight tipping it at 215 kg.

Aprilia SXR 160

Another highlight of the Auto Expo was the Aprilia SXR 160 unveiled at the Piaggio pavilion. The two-wheeler has been designed in Italy and specially made for Indian markets. It a moto-scooter with interesting 'CrossMax' design. It has a 160 cc 3-valve engine, same as Aprilia SR 160, and 12-inch 5-spoke machined alloys with wide pattern tyres. The two-wheeler is expected to enter the Indian market in August 2020. It comes in four different colours of red, blue, white and black, and customers can choose from a wide range of specially designed accessories.

Check out some other two-wheelers from the Expo:

Along with being environment-friendly and embracing sustainability, E-Verve's newly launched luxury scooter is an amalgamation of all the essential components which gives it an avant-garde look and adds to the feel-good factor. #AutoExpo2020 #FutureIsComing pic.twitter.com/FZ5u1ytK5T — Auto Expo -The Motor Show 2020 (@AEMotorShow) February 6, 2020

.@DevotMotors announces the future of two wheeler with their first ever handmade electric motorcycle prototype made in India at #AutoExpo2020 Fashioned in a bulky matte charcoal finish, the bike has a low base seat design, ample utility space & modular batteries. #Futureiscoming pic.twitter.com/1QXjYx107G — Auto Expo -The Motor Show 2020 (@AEMotorShow) February 6, 2020

The future of electric two-wheeler industry looks promising with Omjay EV - Eeve's high-end retro e-scooter Forseti and e-bike Tesoro unveiled at #AutoExpo2020 engineered for the aspiring youth of India. #Futureiscoming pic.twitter.com/soad89aGau — Auto Expo -The Motor Show 2020 (@AEMotorShow) February 6, 2020

