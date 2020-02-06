Auto Expo 2020 Day 2: A List Of Cars That Were Launched On Day 2 At The Expo

The Auto Expo 2020 is one of the most awaited events for car fanatics. This year, the expo is taking place at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The expo is considered to be a huge platform for various established companies to showcase their products. Here is a full list of upcoming cars that were launched on Day 2 of the Auto Expo 2020.

Auto Expo 2020: Okinawa Electric Maxi Scooter Cruiser Unveiled

Mercedes-Benz launches V-Class Marco Polo in India.

In the recently held Auto Expo 2020 in Greater Noida, German carmaker Mercedes-Benz launched its Mercedes Benz V Class Marco Polo. The car is the third addition in the class in just over a year. Mercedes Benz launched two variants of the car namely V-Class Marco Polo Horizon and V-Class Marco Polo. The car is India’s first luxury camping vehicle.

Auto Expo 2020: Bird Electric Showcases New Electric Scooter ES1+

Volkswagen launched its new updated race-spec polo

Volkswagen launched one of their newest Polo versions at the ongoing Auto Expo 2020 in Greater Noida. One of the key features of the freshly unveiled vehicle is the roll cage which looks better and advanced. According to reports, the new edition seems all about providing the people with faster and stiffer driving experience.

Auto Expo 2020: Bird Electric, Haima Unveils EV1+ Electric Hatchback Car

Maruti has unveiled its new BSVI compliant Brezza with 1.5-litre petrol engine

India’s top carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd launched their new BSVI compliant version of Vitara Brezza. The all-new Brezza is equipped with a 1.5-litre petrol engine. The model is expected to hit the market next month.

Auto Expo 2020: Renault Duster With 1.3 Litre Engine To Hit Indian Market In April

Hyundai launched its all-new Hyundai Creta 2020

Hyundai launched its new Hyundai Creta at the Auto Expo 2020 in Greater Noida. The all-new version comes with a completely refurbished front fascia. The newly launched version comes with the Blue Link connectivity technology. The car is expected to launch in March 2020.

MG motors launched 6 seater Hector+

MG Motors India has launched its new MG Hector Plus at Auto Expo 2020. The new car comes with captain seats, revamped looks and BSVI compliant engines. It also comes with a handful of styling updates to differentiate it from the standard SUV. The car is expected to launch in India by mid-2020.