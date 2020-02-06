Union Budget
Auto Expo 2020: Okinawa Electric Maxi Scooter Cruiser Unveiled

Cars

Auto Expo 2020: Okinawa claimed that the production model of the Cruiser is expected to be launched in India by the third quarter of the next financial year,

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
Auto Expo 2020

Okinawa, a Gurugram based electric bike manufacturer has reportedly unveiled a new maxi electric scooter concept, the Cruiser, at the Auto Expo 2020 in Delhi. The Company claimed that the production model of the Cruiser is expected to be launched in India by the third quarter of the next financial year, suggest reports.

The new maxi scooter displayed a stylish apron mounted twin-pod headlight designed alongside a tinted visor flaunting a bold gold textured body with chrome finished handlebars and footpegs. The cruiser has a semi-digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and a full LED-headlight installed and features a long body panel with a relatively taller windscreen.

The electric scooter reportedly has a split style footboard and a setup seat for comfortable riding with saddle adequate for two seated on the bike. For suspension set up, Okinawa scooter has inbuilt telescopic forks and preload-adjustable springs both at the front and rear.

The cruiser also includes anti-theft alarm, keyless ignition system, find my scooter function, mobile charging, USB port, and motor walking assistance, suggest reports. Powering the Cruiser is a 4kWh lithium-ion which is detachable, similar to its premium offering, the i-Praise.

An electric bike capable of achieving a top speed of 100kmph

The company claimed to the media that the cruiser rides on a 3kW motor which is capable of achieving a top speed of 100kmph while the battery range stands at 120kms, these figures appear impressive on paper, however, it remains to be seen how it performs in real-world conditions.

It further added that the bike rides on large 14-inch wheels at both ends and flaunts dual shock absorbers with the braking equipment featuring disc brakes. The Cruiser might be priced in the affordable spectrum, somewhere between Rs 80,000 to Rs 1 lakh, informed the company to the reporters. The blingy gold textured scooter has 14-inch alloy wheels and has a large storage bin installed behind its fro

