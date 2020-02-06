Auto Expo 2020: Bird Electric Showcases New Electric Scooter ES1+

Bird Electric has unveiled a new electric scooter in the ongoing Auto Expo 2020 motor show. According to media reports, the all-new compact electric scooter ES1+ will hit the showrooms in mid-2021 and offers modest features to its customers. As per reports, the company claims the scooter can reach the top speed of 35km/hr, which is not much if one is considering to use it in metropolitan cities like Delhi and Mumbai.

Read: Auto Expo 2020: EeVe Unveils Electric Bike Tesoro And E-scooter Forseti

The electric scooter has a 3Ah lithium-ion battery pack and has a range of 55km once charged fully. However, Bird has not confirmed if the ES1+ will get the fast-charging option. The featherlight scooter weighs only 62 kilograms, which is much lighter than similar electric scooters available in the same range. Media reports state that the Bird ES1+ will come with premium looking LED headlamp and a tail lamp with integrated turn indicators and a digital instrument console. Interestingly some media reports have also suggested that the ES1+ has a camera button on the right switchgear and what looks like a camera lens on the front fascia below the headlamp.

Read: Auto Expo 2020: Italian Manufacturer Piaggio Unveils Aprilia SXR 160 Scooter

Auto Expo 2020

Auto Expo 2020 in India began on February 5 and like every year, this year too will see a plethora of launces and unveils. The event is being held at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. As per reports, around 126 cars like Renault Triber, Tata Nexon EV, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, and Audi Q8 will be launched in India in the new year.

Read: Auto Expo 2020: Hyundai Unveils The All New Creta Ix25 At THIS Price

A few new companies like Great Wall Motors (GWM) showcased its first products in India that will enter the Indian market soon. Mahindra & Mahindra unveiled eXUV300 and eKUV100 at the event, the cars are the electric versions of XUV300 and KUV100. A few among the most anticipated models coming out in the coming days include the new Creta, Verna facelift, Haval Concept H, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Petrol among others. Stay tuned to this space to get all the live updates from the event.

Read: Auto Expo 2020: Mercedes Launches V-Class Marco Polo In India