Auto Expo 2020: What To Expect From Maruti Suzuki After The Unveiling Of Future-E Concept

Cars

Auto Expo 2020's first day saw the unveiling of Maruti Suzuki's Future-E Concept. Here is a list of other cars which you can expect to be showcased at the event

Written By Kashyap Vora | Mumbai | Updated On:
auto expo 2020

The 15th edition of Auto Expo 2020 commenced on February 5, with unveiling some of the most futuristic cars that took the internet and car enthusiasts by storm. Auto Expo is one of the biggest events for all automobile lovers across the country. Most of the eminent automobile companies showcase their future projects in this event which is organised on a grand scale every year. This year's Auto Expo saw some of the most futuristic projects with companies from Maruti Suzuki to Tata Motors showcasing their futuristic projects. The event ends on February 12. 

Also Read | Auto Expo 2020: China's Great Wall Motors Launch Their Haval Brand Of SUV In India

The highlight of day 1 Auto Expo 2020 was Maruti Suzuki's unconventional Future-E Concept model. A coupe-styled SUV, Maruti Suzuki Futuro-e is part of the carmaker's "Mission Green Million" under which it plans to sell one million green cars (CNG, hybrids and electric) over the next few years. With the design of the car, Maruti Suzuki has adopted a very futuristic approach with Silver Nebula matte body colour with purple-tinted glasses. However, if you are wondering which cars are the brand going to showcase throughout Auto Expo 2020, here is what you can expect.

Also Read | Auto Expo 2020: Skoda India Unveils Its All-new Vision IN

Upcoming Maruti Suzuki cars in 2020 Auto Expo

1) Maruti S-Cross petrol

2) Maruti Jimny

Also Read | Auto Expo 2020: Maruti Unveils Electric Vehicle Concept Car Futuro-E

3) Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid

4) Maruti WagonR EV

5) Maruti Suzuki XL5

Also Read | Auto Expo 2020: Mercedes-Benz Launches GLA Compact SUV, Bookings Open

Published:
COMMENT
