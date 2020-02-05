Auto Expo 2020: What To Expect From Maruti Suzuki After The Unveiling Of Future-E Concept

The 15th edition of Auto Expo 2020 commenced on February 5, with unveiling some of the most futuristic cars that took the internet and car enthusiasts by storm. Auto Expo is one of the biggest events for all automobile lovers across the country. Most of the eminent automobile companies showcase their future projects in this event which is organised on a grand scale every year. This year's Auto Expo saw some of the most futuristic projects with companies from Maruti Suzuki to Tata Motors showcasing their futuristic projects. The event ends on February 12.

The highlight of day 1 Auto Expo 2020 was Maruti Suzuki's unconventional Future-E Concept model. A coupe-styled SUV, Maruti Suzuki Futuro-e is part of the carmaker's "Mission Green Million" under which it plans to sell one million green cars (CNG, hybrids and electric) over the next few years. With the design of the car, Maruti Suzuki has adopted a very futuristic approach with Silver Nebula matte body colour with purple-tinted glasses. However, if you are wondering which cars are the brand going to showcase throughout Auto Expo 2020, here is what you can expect.

. @MSArenaOfficial launches #missiongreenmillion campaign along with the global unveil of the Concept Futurio-e, which will redefine their SUV design language. #AutoExpo2020 pic.twitter.com/FVppGD10EI — autoX (@autox) February 5, 2020

Upcoming Maruti Suzuki cars in 2020 Auto Expo

1) Maruti S-Cross petrol

Maruti S-Cross Petrol Showcased At 2020 Auto Expo https://t.co/hdGEXWGpf8 pic.twitter.com/Xp71Rl9Axo — SPEED2TORQUE (@Speed2torque_) February 5, 2020

2) Maruti Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Jimny to be unveiled on 8th February at 2020 Auto Expo https://t.co/zryPkV4SXN pic.twitter.com/HERTK82SgM — SPEED2TORQUE (@Speed2torque_) February 4, 2020

3) Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid

The Suzuki Swift Hybrid is a rather interesting inclusion in Maruti Suzuki’s #AutoExpo2020 line-up. Here’s everything you need to know about it: https://t.co/uTOeHFHBBY — Autocar India (@autocarindiamag) February 5, 2020

4) Maruti WagonR EV

Soon - well in less than two years - you will be able to buy an electric #WagonR. May 2020 launch planned for the first of @maruti_corp electric cars, will mark the start of a MAJOR #ev assault. This could be the game changer.... pic.twitter.com/wR1fSajTAx — Sirish Chandran (@SirishChandran) September 7, 2018

5) Maruti Suzuki XL5

Maruti Suzuki XL5 Hatchback Spotted Testing Ahead Of Auto Expo Unveil https://t.co/ht011D5xWo pic.twitter.com/3CixZrxUPF — Dailyanjal (@dailyanjal) February 2, 2020

