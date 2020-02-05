Union Budget
Auto Expo 2020: All Mahindra Automobiles Unveiled At The Event

Cars

Auto Expo 2020 has been a great stage for well-renowned manufacturers to showcase these new cars. Read more about Auto Expo and upcoming Mahindra cars in 2020

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
auto expo 2020

Auto Expo 2020 has just started and this year the audience will be witnessing a huge number of launches and unveils at the India Expo Mart that is taking place in Greater Noida. A number of companies have unveiled their concept cars and have taken a step towards improving the environment. Similarly, Mahindra has been on the top of their game to come pout with some new cars for the Auto Expo 2020. Here are some of the cars that were revealed by Mahindra during the first day of Auto Expo 2020. 

Mahindra auto expo 2020 

 Mahindra Funster Concept Unveiled

  • The company managed to reveal their Mahindra Funster concept vehicle at the Auto Expo. Pawan Goenka, the CEO & MD Mahindra and Mahindra with their management team were the ones who showcased their concept car. The car is equipped with dual electric motors and a full-time AWD system. Funster offers a class-leading output of 230 kW that will produce a top speed of 200 kmph, clocking 0 to 100 kmph in a breath-taking 5 seconds. The car is also fitted with a high end 59.1 kWh battery pack, enabling an impressive range of 520 kilometres on a single charge.

Skoda Superb

  • The Skoda Superb has a new facelift that will be available for sale in India in April 2020.

Skoda Rapid

  • They also revealed the new Skoda Rapid that will feature a new BS6 1.0-litre TSI motor that produces 108 bhp.

Skoda Karoq

  • The Skoda Karoq is going to be launched in India around April and will get a 1.5-litre TSI engine mated to a seven-speed DSG gearbox that also has a panoramic sunroof as well.

Skoda Octavia VRS 245

  • Skoda has also launched the Octavia RS 245 in India at Rs. 36 lakh and its production will be limited to only a total of 200 units. Deliveries of the Octavia RS 245 will start by April and the company will accept bookings from March. 
