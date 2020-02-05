Auto Expo 2020 To Mark The Indian Debut Of The Latest Skoda Karoq; Details Here

Like every year, Auto Expo is hosting its annual fair. The fight for the spotlight this year is between Hyundai Creta and Skoda Karoq. The latter reportedly made its debut in the Indian market today and Skoda is expecting it to go on sale by April 2020.

Skoda Karoq to make its Indian debut in Auto Expo 2020

Skoda Karoq is based on the same platform as the Volkswagen T-Roc. The latter is also being showcased at the Auto Expo 2020. Skoda Karoq is an SUV car which has the same length as present medium-size SUV, that is 4.3 metre. However, Skoda Karoq price in India is closer to that of Jeep Compass. The latter costs approximately ₹15.45 lakhs in India. The engine for the Indian model will be a 1.5-litre TSI turbo-petrol. It will have a 150hp and 250Nm of torque and 7-speed DSG automatic. But diesel engine option will not be available for Skoda Karoq. Skoda has also decided to launch only the front-wheel-drive model in India while internationally the car will have 4x4 option as well.

Skoda Karoq has a similar built like the Kodiaq with clean-cut lines and sharp detailing. The car will also have large alloy wheels. However, the usual butch stance that is a staple of SUVs will not be available in the Indian model of Skoda Karoq. But the interiors of the car have the typical Skoda design. The cabin of Skoda Karoq will also have soft-touch materials together with elevated seating. The backseats are also spacious enough which can be adjusted to make way for luggage.

Skoda Karoq will be brought to India as a CBU although it will reportedly be priced according to the competition in April 2020. Skoda has also announced that they will launch the BS6-complaint Skoda Rapid and Superb facelift around this time. But the petrol-driven model of Skoda Kodiaq will arrive later in 2020.

