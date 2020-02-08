The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Auto Expo 2020: All New SUVs And Electric Vehicles Dominate The Show

Cars

The 15th edition of the India Auto Expo is the biggest automotive extravaganza dominated by SUVs and electric vehicles from Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki, Renault.

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Auto Expo 2020

The 15th edition of the India Auto Expo is the biggest automotive extravaganza dominated by SUVs and electric vehicles. Companies like Tata, Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki, Renault and Mahindra have taken to the stage unveiling exciting new cars for the near future.

READ: Auto Expo 2020: Great Wall Motor Unveils Brand New Haval F5 In India

Tata and Kia launches new vehicles

Tata Motors unveiled a series of vehicles at Auto Expo 2020 which includes two commercial vehicles (CV) that can be expected in the near future. The event kicked off with the showcasing of the Tata Gravitas and the Nexon EV. 
Korean brand Kia Motors launched the Carnival multi-utility vehicle in India at the Auto Expo. The base version starts at Rs 24.95 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), with the top-end version costing Rs 33.95 lakh. It has received more than 3,500 bookings for the Carnival since it opened in January.

READ: Auto Expo 2020: Maruti Suzuki Launches New BS6 Compliant Ertiga S-CNG

Mahindra unveils electric cars

Mahindra unveiled a new age concept betting big on electric vehicles showcasing eXUV300 and eKUV100 ideally suited for daily commutes. The XUV300 electric is powered by an electric motor driving the front wheels which is likely to churn out 130 bhp. Mahindra has launched the eKUV100 at the Auto Expo 2020 priced at ₹ 8.25 lakh (ex-showroom) and is considered to be the most affordable electric vehicle on sale in India.

READ: Auto Expo 2020: Great Wall Motor Unveils Brand New Haval F5 In India

GWM launches Haval F5

Chinese manufacturer Great Wall Motors has launched its Haval brand of a Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) in India at Auto Expo 2020. It is a Jeep Compass-sized midsize SUV. The F5 sits on the same platform as the Haval H6, with both models having a similar wheelbase of 2680mm. F5  is shorter as compared to H6, measuring 4,470mm in length. The all-new F5 sports a  large grille with chrome trim, slim and angular headlights and a faux skid plate.

Hero Electric unveils new products

India's largest electric two-wheeler brand, Hero Electric has unveiled its new range of products at the Auto Expo 2020 which includes a new electric motorcycle, AE-47. The all-new AE-47 has been premiered as a premium product from the homegrown electric vehicle manufacturer, although it is not entirely manufactured in India. It is likely to be launched soon in India and is priced between ₹1.25 - ₹1.5 lakh. 

READ: Auto Expo 2020: Hero Electric Unveils First Of Its Kind AE-47 Electric Motorcycle

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
TIWARI: 'ALL EXIT POLLS WILL FAIL'
MANISH SISODIA PROJECTED TO WIN
DELHI EXIT POLLS (OKHLA)
DELHI POLLS: B-TOWN JOINS IN
RAVINDRA JADEJA'S ROCKETING THROW
CONG RULES OUT AAP OR BJP GOVT