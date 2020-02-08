Auto Expo 2020: All New SUVs And Electric Vehicles Dominate The Show

The 15th edition of the India Auto Expo is the biggest automotive extravaganza dominated by SUVs and electric vehicles. Companies like Tata, Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki, Renault and Mahindra have taken to the stage unveiling exciting new cars for the near future.

Tata and Kia launches new vehicles

Mr. Girish Wagh, President, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles, unveiled the new Tata Motors Prima and Winger at Auto Expo 2020. He showcased the new innovations, talked about BSVI and the future of India’s mobility solutions. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/0QUu0tJqka — Tata Motors (@TataMotors) February 7, 2020

Tata Motors unveiled a series of vehicles at Auto Expo 2020 which includes two commercial vehicles (CV) that can be expected in the near future. The event kicked off with the showcasing of the Tata Gravitas and the Nexon EV.

Korean brand Kia Motors launched the Carnival multi-utility vehicle in India at the Auto Expo. The base version starts at Rs 24.95 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), with the top-end version costing Rs 33.95 lakh. It has received more than 3,500 bookings for the Carnival since it opened in January.

Mahindra unveils electric cars

Did you ever think environmental consciousness and thrilling performance could come hand-in-hand? The stunning eXUV300 gives you food for thought - an SUV that perfectly blends luxury, sustainability and performance. #SparkTheNew #DriveElectric #AutoExpo2020 pic.twitter.com/F0R8pFc31y — Mahindra Electric (@MahindraElctrc) February 5, 2020

Mahindra unveiled a new age concept betting big on electric vehicles showcasing eXUV300 and eKUV100 ideally suited for daily commutes. The XUV300 electric is powered by an electric motor driving the front wheels which is likely to churn out 130 bhp. Mahindra has launched the eKUV100 at the Auto Expo 2020 priced at ₹ 8.25 lakh (ex-showroom) and is considered to be the most affordable electric vehicle on sale in India.

For mass EV adoption to become a reality, we have a prerogative to make our EVs affordable and accessible. Introducing the eKUV100, an SUV ideally suited for your daily commutes. Starting at an ex-showroom price of 8.25 lakh. #SparkTheNew #DriveElectric #AutoExpo2020 #AutoExpo pic.twitter.com/xOcxZW88qw — Mahindra Electric (@MahindraElctrc) February 5, 2020

GWM launches Haval F5

Chinese manufacturer Great Wall Motors has launched its Haval brand of a Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) in India at Auto Expo 2020. It is a Jeep Compass-sized midsize SUV. The F5 sits on the same platform as the Haval H6, with both models having a similar wheelbase of 2680mm. F5 is shorter as compared to H6, measuring 4,470mm in length. The all-new F5 sports a large grille with chrome trim, slim and angular headlights and a faux skid plate.

Hero Electric unveils new products

We are happy to announce the unveiling of three new #HeroElectric products at #AutoExpo2020. Swipe through to check out our stunning electric bike, our exciting electric trike and our sleek electric scooter! #TheSmartMove #SwitchToElectric pic.twitter.com/RTDC2fbI8U — Hero Electric (@Hero_Electric) February 5, 2020

India's largest electric two-wheeler brand, Hero Electric has unveiled its new range of products at the Auto Expo 2020 which includes a new electric motorcycle, AE-47. The all-new AE-47 has been premiered as a premium product from the homegrown electric vehicle manufacturer, although it is not entirely manufactured in India. It is likely to be launched soon in India and is priced between ₹1.25 - ₹1.5 lakh.

