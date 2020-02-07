Auto Expo 2020: Great Wall Motor Unveils Brand New Haval F5 In India

Chinese manufacturer Great Wall Motors has launched its Haval brand of a Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) in India at Auto Expo 2020. It is a Jeep Compass-sized midsize SUV. The F5 sits on the same platform as the Haval H6, with both models having a similar wheelbase of 2680mm. F5 is shorter as compared to H6, measuring 4,470mm in length. The all-new F5 sports a large grille with chrome trim, slim and angular headlights and a faux skid plate.

Haval F5 could be a right-sized SUV for India



Chinese manufacturer Great Wall Motor has a whole host of SUVs at its Auto Expo stand, and amongst them is the Haval F5 – a Jeep Compass-sized midsize SUV.



Haval F5: Specifications

In addition, the rising window line and sharp shoulder line lend it a sportier look. It has a sloping roofline. It features LED tail-lights and ‘Haval’ lettering running across it. The brand new SUV is fitted with dual exhaust ports and a faux splitter at the rear. Its interior is neatly designed with the centre console angled towards the driver. The Haval F5 is powered by a 1.5-litre, turbo-direct injection petrol engine that produces 166hp and 285Nm of torque. It is equipped with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic and a 6-speed manual is also available.

Great Wall will be the second vehicle manufacturer from China to enter the Indian vehicle market after SAIC Motor Corp-owned MG Motor India. The Hebei-based Great Wall Motors announced a major development in the Indian vehicle market last month. They are acquiring the Talegaon-based vehicle manufacturing of American vehicle maker General Motors.

