Auto Expo 2020: A List Of Cars That Are Sure To Pique Your Interest

With the 15th edition of the Auto Expo underway, many carmakers unveiled unique concept cars and uplifts of previous models in the event being held in Greater Noida. Mahindra and Mahindra's Funster, Mercedes AMG GT, Skoda's Vision IN are few of the cars that people should have a look at during the Auto event.

Mahindra and Mahindra Funster

Mahindra and Mahindra with a Driven by Purpose theme unveiled its futuristic electric vehicle concept Funster at the 15th edition of the Auto Expo, Greater Noida, India. The Mahindra Funster will be housing a 59.1 kWh battery pack and electric motors fitted in each wheel with a 520 kilometres range in a single charge. The company's futuristic concept features a tri-beam LED slanting headlamp setup with triple fog lamps in the bumpers of the car.

It's time to meet the showstopper. @GoenkaPk launches the Funster, a sports concept EV that brings nature and sportiness into harmony. Designed to immerse you in natural surroundings, the Funster is for those who live a confident and agile lifestyle. #SparkTheNew #AutoExpo pic.twitter.com/ehH7Lt65n6 — Mahindra Electric (@MahindraElctrc) February 5, 2020

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Sierra

Maruti Suzuki on February 8 showcased much-awaited body-on-frame tiny off-roader Jimny. In the international market, the car reportedly has K15B, 4-cylinder, 1.5-litre petrol engine that develops 102hp and 130nm of peak torque. The motor is reportedly also paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox, with an option for the 4-speed automatic transmission. Jimny is further 3,645 mm long, 1,645 mm wide, 1,720 mm high and also has a wheelbase measuring 2.250 mm.

Mercedes AMG GT

Mercedes launched AMG GT 63 S 4-Door Coupé in India with booking starting at the price of Rs 2.42 crore. Touted to be 'one of a kind', the model holds the significance of being the fastest series-production sedan around the Nürburgring racetrack. The bookings for this motor will start from February 5.

Skoda Vision IN

It is built on the India-specific MQB A0-IN platform and the production model is expected to arrive in early 2021. The Skoda Vision IN will have a 1.5-litre TSI petrol motor that will pump out close to 150 bhp and 250 Nm and will be mated to a 7-speed DSG gearbox. The car is also rumoured to have a crystalline gear lever.

The Skoda Vision IN concept makes its debut with boxy styling, a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, and eco-friendly cabin materials. Additionally, the crossover rides on top of the company’s new MQB-A0-IN platform and power is sourced from a 148 hp 1.5-liter TSI petrol engine. pic.twitter.com/6SdpUh983N — Cole Marzen (@cole_marzen) February 4, 2020

